Dwyane Wade Breaks Silence With One-Word Message After Carmelo Anthony HoF News

It was April 2025 when the news first broke: Carmelo Anthony was heading to the Hall of Fame. While the official announcement was still weeks away, fans already knew what was coming. After all, a 19-year career stacked with Olympic golds, All-Star nods, and scoring titles deserves its flowers. “For me, that’s it. There’s nothing else in basketball I can do … that’s the pinnacle, that’s the door…”, Anthony said on his podcast, sounding both proud and reflective. It was more than a milestone. It was a closing chapter, finally getting the recognition that had long felt inevitable.

Anthony’s resume is hard to ignore. Drafted third overall in 2003, he lit up the league with the Nuggets and the Knicks before brief stints with teams like OKC, Portland, and the Lakers. He made ten All-Star appearances, won a scoring title in 2013, and took home three Olympic golds. In college, he led Syracuse to a national championship. But for Melo, it wasn’t just about stats; it was about leaving a mark. And now, that mark is going to be immortalized in Springfield, where basketball legends find their forever place.

So, who did Melo choose to walk him into that sacred Hall of Fame circle? None other than Allen Iverson and Dwyane Wade. Wade, clearly honored, took to Instagram, sharing a poster of the announcement with a caption: “D WADE & AI PRESENTING MELO AT THE HALL OF FAME CEREMONY 🫡>>>”. So what did the 3x NBA champion have to say about this? “Honored!” That one word carried a two-decade story of brotherhood, sacrifice, and legacy between two basketball greats.

Apr 10, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; NBA star Carmelo Anthony with Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade (3) after his last game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

Wade and Anthony’s friendship isn’t just about draft-day memories. It’s about Olympic sacrifices, All-Star moments, and personal battles they helped each other through. From forming the “Banana Boat Crew” with LeBron and CP3 to defending each other in public during tough career stretches, their bond has always gone beyond the court. Wade once called Anthony a “brother,” and when one finally gets his Hall of Fame moment, the other stands beside him and not just in a suit, but in solidarity.

The missing piece in Carmelo Anthony’s Hall of Fame dream

When Carmelo Anthony dreamed about his Hall of Fame induction, the vision included a legendary trio by his side. During his appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, he was asked who he’d want to present him. Without hesitation, he said, “D-Wade, AI, and His Airness.” That third name? Michael Jordan. It wasn’t a surprise pick. It was personal and deeply meaningful.

Anthony explained why on the podcast, saying, “I was inspired by MJ. Not only from a basketball standpoint. [But MJ,] as a Hall of Famer, seeing something in me as an 18-, 19-year-old kid, saying ‘One day he can be a Hall of Famer.’ That’s major. So I gotta have him.” The fact that Jordan believed in him that early says it all. Most fans never even knew how close their relationship was.

Back in 2003, straight out of Syracuse, Anthony signed with Jordan Brand. He was only 19. “I was the first signature athlete at the brand…” Melo revealed during UNINTERRUPTED’s WRTS: After Party. He added, “There wasn’t a plan at that point in time… MJ stepped up and said, ‘Look, I’ll pay half. Nike pay half. I’ll take Melo…” The deal launched a line of 13 signature shoes that ran until 2017. Even after that, Melo stayed on as a brand ambassador.

So yes, Allen Iverson and Dwyane Wade are presenting Carmelo Anthony on September 6. That’s iconic on its own. But you can’t help but wonder what it would’ve felt like with Jordan joining them. For Melo, that dream almost came true. Two out of three may not be perfect, but it still feels like history.