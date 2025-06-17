ESPN Analyst Takes U-turn on Jalen Williams After NBA Finals History

It was the Jalen Williams show tonight in OKC. Throughout this season, it has been clear that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the main guy on the Thunder squad. J Dub is definitely a close second. He proved it tonight with arguably the best performance of his career, dropping his first ever 40-point playoff game along with six rebounds. Thanks to his scoring outburst, OKC beat the Pacers by eleven points, taking a commanding 3-2 lead in the Finals. And the young forward’s dominance even changed ESPN analyst Bob Myers’ stance about him.

Etching their name in the history books, Williams and SGA became the first Thunder duo to score 30+ points in the same NBA Finals game. Of course, Shai did what he always does, scoring a 31-point double-double. But Myers focused more on J Dub’s heroic performance, as he took a drastic U-turn during the postgame show, “I’m done doubting him. I’m done. I have doubted him I will be honest, but I’m man enough to admit it. I’m done.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yes, the former Warriors executive has questioned Williams’ superstar potential in the past. But not anymore. He continued, “Not only the 40, the efficiency of it. He’s doing a lot of it by himself. I mean he’s becoming a playmaker, not just for himself but his teammates. By the way, defensively he’s fantastic too.” Further revealing how impressed he was by Williams, Myers said, “We’re watching the emergence of a guy that if not for Shai, who’s the MVP, you’d be talking about this guy as the best player on a lot of different teams in this league, to do what he did tonight.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

(Developing Story)