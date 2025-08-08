ESPN Insider Puts Myles Turner in Trade Talks as Giannis Antetokounmpo Plans Family Reunion

Milwaukee’s offseason moves feel like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic (it was literally a sinking ship). The Bucks stretched Damian Lillard’s massive contract, swallowing $22.5 million in dead money annually for five years – the “largest waive-and-stretch in NBA history”, just to clear space. That desperate gamble was all about keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo happy and competitive. Yet whispers grow louder that the Greek Freak’s priorities might extend beyond Milwaukee’s roster. His loyalty has always been family-first, and that tension is reshaping their entire strategy.

Enter Myles Turner, the $108.9 million center Milwaukee signed this summer. On paper, he’s a perfect fit: a rim-protecting three-point shooter who averaged 15.6 points and nailed 39.6% from deep last season. But ESPN insiders are already questioning if he’s trade bait. As one analyst noted, Turner’s skill set “should age decently,” making him valuable. Yet with Giannis eyeing the horizon, Milwaukee might need to cash in sooner than expected.

On a recent podcast appearance, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps shed light on Turner’s four-year, $108.8 million deal with the Bucks, calling it a contract that “can be traded” despite its size. Bontemps praised Turner’s value, noting that as “a three-point shooting big who can protect the rim,” he remains highly desired around the league. He even floated that Turner would “be a nice fit on the Lakers right now” and equally appealing to the Warriors or even Minnesota in the future. While McMahon added that “every contract can be traded,” he cautioned that flipping it for real value could be tricky. Still, Turner’s skill set, which shined last postseason before fading in the Finals, gives the Bucks a potentially powerful chip if bigger moves- like a hypothetical Giannis exit- ever hit the table.

via Imago Nov 4, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Indiana Pacers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This isn’t just idle speculation. Milwaukee created this opportunity by waiving and stretching Damian Lillard’s massive $113 million deal, swallowing a record $22.5 million in annual dead money over five years to land Turner. Last season with Indiana, he averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks while shooting a career-high 39.6% from deep.

That combination of floor spacing and rim protection is why teams like the Lakers and Warriors have had him on their wish lists for years. It’s also why the Pacers were ready to dip into the luxury tax to keep him, until the Bucks swooped in with a market-setting offer. Now, the contract sits as both a cornerstone piece for Milwaukee and a trade chip with serious allure, depending on where the franchise’s priorities fall.

So while Turner’s name spins in the rumor mills, Giannis’s heart might already be elsewhere.

Giannis’ Family Dream Hangs Over Milwaukee’s Future

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t shy about what matters most to him. And recently, he made it clear that family sits at the top of that list. On his brother Thanasis’ “Thanalysis Show” podcast, the 9-time All-Star smiled at the idea of playing alongside all his siblings, replying, “Yes, why not? We’re one away… Sorry, worst-case scenario, we go back to Philatelicos, and we play there”. It was a light moment on the surface, but for Milwaukee fans, it carried the weight of a subtle warning: Giannis’ next chapter might be written with his brothers, not just a box score.

via Imago Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gets ready to play the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

That’s not an empty sentiment either. Former teammate Jeff Teague once shared that Giannis “can’t function or play if he don’t see his brother”. Recalling how Thanasis’ absence due to COVID during the 2021 Finals rattled the team. It’s why Milwaukee has made a point of keeping Thanasis on the roster. A quiet but clear strategy to keep their MVP happy. And with Kostas and Alex also chasing basketball dreams, the idea of a full Antetokounmpo reunion, whether in the NBA or back home in Greece, isn’t just a fantasy. It’s a scenario Giannis openly keeps in play.

The timing adds another layer of intrigue. Giannis has been “evaluating his future” since May and hasn’t committed to an extension. All while the Knicks and other contenders keep a close watch. With a February 2026 trade window in mind, Milwaukee’s front office is juggling roster moves like the Turner signing while also reading the room on their superstar’s long-term intentions. For now, the Milwaukee Bucks have him locked in for the start of the season. But if family becomes the deciding factor, the league could be looking at one of the most unexpected shifts in recent NBA history.