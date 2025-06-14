ESPN Reporter Leaks Knicks’ Private Phone Conversation Details With Multiple NBA Teams Amid Latest Interview Decision

They say there are no secrets in the NBA, but the Knicks are finding out there’s something even more dangerous than leaks. And that is being ghosted. Imagine dialing up five different NBA franchises with hopes of a respectful conversation… and instead getting the dial tone, a firm “hell no,” or a straight hang-up. That’s what the Knicks just experienced, and now, ESPN’s Shams Charania is pulling back the curtain on how it all went down, privately and painfully.

According to Charania, the Knicks did just that: made the calls, dialed up multiple NBA franchises, and tried to test the waters. The goal? Find out which big-name coaches might be pryable. The result? A handful of rejections that were anything but polite. “Some of the scenarios that I heard was, you know, teams would just hang up,” Shams shared on The Rich Eisen Show. “Teams would have maybe some profanity, maybe there’s some ‘F no.’ In other situations, it’s the owners calling the team and being the one to be like, ‘You’re not talking to our guy.‘”

The Knicks’ quiet attempt to probe coaching options was anything but subtle. According to Shams, they reached out to five teams, hoping to gauge interest from head coaches around the league. One of those “F no” moments? Jason Kidd. The Knicks reached out to Dallas for permission to speak with him, and as Shams initially tweeted, “Dallas gave a firm rejection.” The Mavericks weren’t alone. Next bite in line? Billy Donovan, who has one year left on his deal with the Bulls. There was “some optimism” that he could be pried loose, but he opted to stay in Chicago. Meanwhile, they were shut down cold by teams like Minnesota (Chris Finch) and Houston (Ime Udoka) as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Shams put it, this entire saga became an “educational process” for the Knicks, a real-time crash course in NBA front office etiquette. The problem? You can’t learn while you’re leading a franchise, especially not in the New York media market. Still, the Knicks aren’t exactly folding. Hours after the rejection story made waves, Shams reported that the franchise will formally meet next week with Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown. These are their first scheduled interviews, and “more could come,” per the report. From elite coaches on playoff teams to now-former head coaches? It’s a pivot that speaks volumes and builds hope. Ah, the uncertainty of hope.

AD

The Knicks’ history with coaching instability adds more context to the current chaos. Since Jeff Van Gundy resigned in 2001, New York has cycled through over a dozen head coaches, including names like Larry Brown, Mike D’Antoni, Derek Fisher, and David Fizdale, many of whom didn’t even last two full seasons. Tom Thibodeau brought brief stability with a Coach of the Year award and a pair of playoff appearances, but even that now appears to be… clearing up. How?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Knicks’ playbook gets flipped

Just three weeks ago, Tom Thibodeau was still pacing the sidelines in MSG, jaw clenched, suit jacket hanging on for dear life, calling out defensive switches like his playoff life depended on it. And now? He’s out. Just like that. Fired on June 3 despite steering New York to its first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000, knocking out Boston, and posting a 226–174 record over five seasons. You’d think that kind of résumé buys you loyalty.

via Imago Jan 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau talks to guard Josh Hart (3) during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

But in Leon Rose’s world? It only buys you expectations. The kind that demand parades, not progress. The front office called it a “need for a fresh voice,” but to many fans and players like Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, it sounded more like a cold, calculated pivot. Because when the Knicks pull the plug, they don’t wait for the applause to stop.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For the Knicks, though, this saga is more than just a messy week. It’s a waving red flag for how they’re perceived across the league. They were denied top coaches, sure, but that came with denied respect in disguise, too. No matter how you slice it, that changes how potential candidates see the organization. It’s not just about who they want, no. This is not a one-sided love story. It’s also about who wants them back.

It also raises a question. Where do the Knicks turn now? Jenkins and Brown are solid, experienced names. But this isn’t just about basketball acumen, is it? It’s also about optics, tone, and trust. After all, the Knicks had just come off a season that teased contention, only to spiral with locker room tension and strategic confusion. And now, regardless of who they get through the door, the Knicks’ reputation has taken a big hit. And in a league where every whisper counts, that could be the biggest loss of all.