ESPN’s Lisa Salters, Malika Andrews & Co Under Fire As NBA Finals Coverage Leaves America Frustrated

ByRohan Bhaunt

Jun 22, 2025 | 11:30 PM EDT

It’s a historic night for OKC Thunder. For the first time in franchise history, they are the last team standing after a gruelling NBA season, with the coveted Larry O’Brien trophy in their arms. Obviously, the entire hoop community was glued to their television screens and mobile devices to witness this historic moment. But their experience was supposedly ruined by ESPN’s disappointing coverage.

Well, presenter Lisa Salters received the brunt of the criticism, as she hosted the trophy presentation ceremony. Turns out, fans across America were not pleased with the standard of questions she was asking Thunder members during this once-in-a-lifetime moment. Immediately, calls began mounting against Salters as comments like “Lisa Salters needs to retire. Just a terrible question-asker” and “@espn Lisa salters needs someone to write her questions for her. Pretty bad performance” began flooding in.

Moreover, Salters was not the only target. Even Malika Andrews, who hosted ESPN’s studio show during these Finals was under fire for her performance.

(Developing Story)

Is it time for ESPN to rethink their presenter lineup after the Thunder's big win backlash?

