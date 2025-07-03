ESPN’s Malika Andrews Takes Major Career Leap Amid Stephen A. Smith’s Absence

You ever get that feeling when someone just takes a bold leap out of nowhere and lands it with absolute flair? Like, you blink and suddenly they’re not just doing their job anymore; they’re rewriting what that job even means. Yeah, it’s one of those moments. You can sense something shifting, something fresh about to unfold. ESPN’s got plenty of stars, sure, but lately? The spotlight’s been creeping somewhere else. And no, it’s not just the NBA offseason silence talking.

While one familiar voice steps back for a breather, another is stepping forward and doing it loud. But not in the way you’d expect. This shift doesn’t come with a mic or a hot take. It comes with a horse. Literally. Fashion mags, high-profile shoots, that next-level aura. You scroll and do a double take, like wait… is that who I think it is? Because suddenly, NBA Today’s leading lady is galloping into new territory. And not quietly either.

Malika Andrews just dropped jaws all over social media with one simple Instagram caption: “July Cover of @vingtseptmagazine doing what I love: horsing around!!” Yup. That’s her. Sitting atop a stallion on the cover of Vingt Sept, looking like she walked straight out of a dream collab between Vogue and ESPN. It’s bold, it’s elegant. It’s unapologetically Malika. This isn’t just a photo shoot; it’s a statement. A career pivot wrapped in fashion and power poses.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Known for her courtside insights and journalistic poise, she’s now branching into modeling, and honestly? It fits. The energy. The confidence. The message. Andrews isn’t just breaking barriers. She’s walking right through them in heels.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) Expand Post

And all this? It’s not happening in a vacuum. Enter the curious timing of it all. Stephen A. Smith, ESPN’s mainstay and certified mic-dropper, has been MIA from First Take lately. Some fans were left scratching their heads. Where’s the fire? Where’s the chaos? Turns out, the man’s on vacation until July.

“Stephen A. is actually on a well-deserved vacation into July, yet the conversation hasn’t stopped,” ESPN BET’s John R. Manzo posted. That $100 million contract extension means Smith’s still very much The Guy, but right now? There’s a vacancy on the frontlines. And Malika’s taking full advantage. She’s been front and center during NBA Finals coverage, handling the spotlight like she was born in it.

USA Today via Reuters December 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; ESPN reporter Malika Andrews after the in-season tournament championship between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

With Smith’s booming voice momentarily out of the ESPN audio mix, Malika’s smooth takeover hits even harder. This magazine cover just cements it. From hosting NBA Today to leading NBA Countdown, to now landing a fashion feature that screams Hollywood crossover energy, she’s redefining what a sports journalist can be. It’s not just about talking ball anymore. It’s about influence. Versatility. She’s not replacing Stephen A., and she doesn’t need to. She’s carving her own path, and it just happens to start with a saddle.

Whether this modeling move is a one-off or the beginning of another chapter, one thing’s clear: Andrews is in full bloom. And it comes at a time when ESPN is shifting, experimenting, and evolving. As Smith recharges, Andrews rises. She’s holding it down, elevating the narrative, and bringing a new kind of energy to the game. And just when you think you’ve seen everything from your favorite sports personalities? Malika goes and does this.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stephen A. plots return with fire

If you thought Stephen A. Smith was off somewhere sipping piña coladas in peace, think again. The man’s been on vacation, sure, but don’t confuse that for silence. He’s watching. He’s listening. And more importantly? He’s planning. Smith recently teased fans on SiriusXM that the current version of him might be a little too mellow. “I think I’ve been very nice, very quiet… I haven’t come out with the fire that I’m accustomed to,” he said. That sounds like a storm brewing.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Stephen A coach Stephen A. Smith looks on against Team Shannon during the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

And let’s be honest, nobody rants quite like Stephen A. But this time? He’s promising more. “Y’all might see somebody a little different. Maybe not different, but somebody that’s going to remind you of the good old days,” he warned. Translation: enjoy the calm while it lasts. Because when he returns? He’s ready to unleash.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In his own words, “I don’t believe I’ve told enough people to kiss my a–. I don’t believe that I’ve said enough about the people who talk s— about me lying all the damn time. That’s going to end.” That’s not just a comeback. That’s a declaration of war. A vintage Stephen A. mic-drop in the making. So, while Malika is galloping into new ventures, Stephen A. is suiting up for battle. And sports media? It’s about to feel the full weight of both.