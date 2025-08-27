Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Ends Luka Doncic Speculation as Mavs HC Faces Slovenian Team’s Heat

Luka Doncic has been in the headlines all summer, not only for signing a three year 165 million dollar extension with the Lakers but also for showing up to Slovenia’s EuroBasket 2025 camp looking leaner and sharper after dropping close to 31 pounds. The 26 year old guard has been splitting time between national team prep and offseason conditioning, and every step of his journey has drawn attention from Los Angeles.

The relationship between NBA teams and international basketball has always been a delicate dance of priorities. Franchises invest millions in their star players and naturally want to protect those assets during the offseason. This often creates tension when those same stars feel a deep national pride and commit to representing their countries in tournaments like the FIBA EuroBasket. The Los Angeles Lakers, however, are taking a strikingly different approach with Luka Doncic. Slovenia opens EuroBasket play in Katowice on August 28 against Poland, France, Belgium, Iceland and Israel. That puts Doncic at the center of one of the busiest basketball calendars of any NBA superstar. The question being whether the Lakers would push back or allow him full freedom.

@basketnews gave the answer on X with a video that put the speculation to bed. In the clip, Pelinka claims, “Zero problems. I mean, it’s just something that we believe in… the Lakers organization and their leadership and their executives have been great. It’s been a collaborative partnership with them. We had one of our Los Angeles Lakers coaches, coach Greg St. Jean, added to the staff just for support. So we’ll continue to support Luka throughout his career, so he can do great things for the Lakers and for the Slovenian national team.”

The Lakers embedding Greg St. Jean into Slovenia’s bench shows how far they are willing to go. St. Jean already worked with Doncic in Dallas and now travels with him again. Meanwhile, back in the NBA world, Jason Kidd has taken some heat. Slovenian sharpshooter Klemen Prepelic told Sport Klub “Jason Kidd may be a bigger name, but he couldn’t control Luka’s ‘madness’… Luka has to be playful. He has to enjoy himself”. It underlines a growing split in how Doncic is viewed. This insight adds another layer to the Lakers’ savvy decision to fully embrace Dončić’s international duties, recognizing that his happiness and rhythm with Slovenia are assets, not liabilities.

