Everyone’s Noticing the Same Thing About Jayson Tatum’s Injury in 34YO Celtics Star’s Leaked Clip

Some rehab sessions stay behind closed doors. But not this one. Jayson Tatum, Boston’s heartbeat, is deep in recovery mode. But he wasn’t alone. In a now-viral clip, 34-year-old forward Torrey Craig popped up at the Celtics facility, checking in on Tatum like a seasoned vet watching over the next generation. Nothing was said in the video. No quotes, no flash. Just a glimpse: Craig filming as Tatum quietly worked.

That’s when fans clocked it. Something about Tatum. Not the rehab grind itself, but the way he moved. Or maybe didn’t.

The reveal? It all came from Bobby Manning, who posted the video with the words: “Looks like Torrey Craig returned to Boston yesterday to check in on Jayson Tatum, who’s rehabbing at the Celtics’ facility.” The video, sourced from Craig’s Instagram story, showed the Celtics star mid-rehab. Seemed normal enough, until you looked closer. Tatum’s body language wasn’t what fans expected. The guy didn’t seem upbeat. Didn’t look like a player itching to lace up soon. And that one lingering shot of his foot? Hard to miss. Swollen.

The timing couldn’t be more loaded. Tatum’s Achilles tear already rocked the Celtics’ offseason. He averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists last season, top 5 in scoring. The Celtics’ entire offense flowed through him. Losing that kind of production? You don’t just “replace” it. Not overnight. Meanwhile, Torrey Craig, who barely cracked 4 points per game, might now get a serious rotation bump next season, especially with Boston staring down tough cap decisions. Wild how fast roles flip in this league.

Craig himself isn’t shying away from the moment. Just last week, he said, “Even without JT, this team could still compete for a championship.” Big words. But hey, the guy’s got miles on his legs and confidence in the locker room. The Celtics will need every bit of it. Especially if Tatum’s not even close to full speed by opening night.

Fans aren’t buying the “healing fine” talk

Twitter’s been flooded. Not just with support, but concern, sarcasm, and hot takes galore. That clip had folks zooming in like it was Zapruder footage. And trust? Celtics fans noticed everything.

One user went full doom mode, tweeting: “Dude is washed with this injury, OKC and Pacers , try to keep up 🙃” Harsh? Sure. But it captures the anxiety rippling through the fanbase. Not just about Tatum’s future, but about Boston’s chances in a loaded East.

On the flip side, another fan flipped the script entirely, writing: “Really wanna see TC back this next year.” That’s the Torrey Craig bump right there. A dude who barely got minutes last year is suddenly getting love thanks to a 5-second IG story. The NBA’s wild like that. One injury, one clip, and suddenly a vet’s value shoots up.

via Imago Mar 14, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Then came the concern piled on with realism. “Whew that foot is swollen,” one fan pointed out, and yeah, they weren’t exaggerating. Others echoed the sentiment in different flavors. “Bro he looks miserable omg” one user added, while another said “Looks good to play opening night to me,” sparking back-and-forths about whether optimism was blind or just hopeful fandom.

Whatever side you’re on, this clip stirred something real. While Tatum is undoubtedly working hard to return, fans seem divided about whether he will be ready in time for opening day. Of course, JT still has months to go.