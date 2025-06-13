Evidence of Tim Connelly’s Private Meeting With $42 million Timberwolves Star Appears Amid Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors

A major shakeup incoming for Timberwolves? Following their back-to-back West Finals exit, it’s clear that they still need a few key pieces to get over the hump. Of course, their topmost priority right now is to determine the future of the players with expiring contracts. That includes their star backup Center Naz Reid. And looks like team President Tim Connelly has already begun negotiations with the former Sixth Man of the Year.

Turns out, Reid and Connelly had a private meeting at a restaurant, the image of which has gone viral on social media. Although it’s unclear what the meeting was about, speculations are that Reid’s future could be the primary agenda. Well, the Center has already completed two years of his $42 million contract and has a $15 million player option for next season.

During last month’s end of season interview, Reid hinted at declining his player option to seek a new long-term deal. Addressing his role as a sixth man on the team, he said, “It could be. I’m not completely ruling it out, but it’ll be a lot to think about for sure.” Moreover, he was confident that he could be a permanent starter in this league, “Yes, 100 percent. 100 percent… I definitely view myself as a starter, but things happen, things change. You never know what’s ahead of you until you talk about it and until you go through it.”

Although Naz has had no issue making sacrifices for the team’s benefit so far, his aspiration to be a starter could see him seeking options outside of Minnesota. As of now, Wolves already have Rudy Gobert as their primary Center, along with Julius Randle as the starting forward. Reid might have to continue coming off the bench next season as well. So, if he does not get a desirable extension, Minnesota could be at risk of losing him.

It is possible that those scenarios were discussed between Connelly and Reid in their private meeting. Reid has been a key part of Wolves’ success, averaging 11.6 points and nearly five rebounds during his tenure. So, Connelly will likely try to keep him, as he stated during a recent interview, “The goal is to keep everybody.” While the Reid situation remains uncertain, the team President also has his eyes set on Bulls guard Lonzo Ball!

Lonzo Ball reportedly on Timberwolves’ radar amid major Mike Conley dilemma

Another major concern for the Wolves next season will be their point guard position. For the past three years, Mike Conley has been their starting guard, and been great at his job. However, the 37-year-old is nearing the end of his career and gradually beginning to lose his touch. This season, he averaged a career low 8.2 points and those numbers declined further in the playoffs. Sure enough, the Wolves need another point guard to share the load with him. Enter Lonzo Ball.

Per reports, Wolves are interested in acquiring Ball this summer. Moreover, this interest is not new as they held primary talks in landing the Bulls guard last trade deadline in February.

Well, Lonzo recently inked a two-year $20 million deal with the Bulls and at that price, he could be the right piece for Minnesota. Although he only suited up for 35 games this season, he had a solid showing, averaging 7.6 points and over three assists. With his experience as a starting guard, he could be the perfect bridge between Conley and Rob Dillingham.

Of course, Dillingham is a great young prospect, but lacks experience. Lonzo could share Conley’s load while the Wolves develop Rob to be their starting guard for the future. This summer is crucial for the Wolves as one move could be the difference between them and the NBA Championship. Do you believe acquiring Lonzo boosts their chances of winning?