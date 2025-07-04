Ex-Blazers Staffer’s Deandre Ayton Confession Eases JJ Redick Amid Fears Over Luka Doncic Relationship

There are NBA experiments, and then there are NBA ultimatums. And in DeAndre Ayton’s case, this might be his last shot at proving which one he belongs to. The Lakers may have just handed him a fresh opportunity, but the sighs around the league sound more like warnings. Because if Ayton can’t make it work next to Luka Dončić and under head coach JJ Redick, then maybe the issue was never just the environment.

After two messy breakups with the Suns and the Blazers, Ayton now finds himself with a classic prove-it deal: two years, player option (second season), $16.6 million, and mid-level exception. It’s low risk for LA, but for Ayton? High stakes, all the way! The former No. 1 pick has been dumped twice, carries the weight of unmet expectations, and now joins a roster with two ball-dominant stars in Luka and LeBron. That’s not exactly a soft landing. So when word got out that the Lakers had brought him in, reactions flew fast and mixed.

One former Suns staffer was blunt, as he said, “This is not going to work. He’s going to do this little half-roll thing. Luka is going to get fed up with him. JJ Redick’s going to get driven crazy. This is going to be a disaster.” That’s the pessimistic read. But wait.

Another perspective, this time from a former Blazers staffer, offered something Lakers fans might want to hear, that being, a chance at reinvention. “Some of it was on DeAndre, some of it was on the organization.” But now? He’s not a Max player. “He’s a guy who’s been dumped by two franchises and as you said, is basically playing on a prove-it deal… and that’s going to create a sense of urgency.” It’s the million-dollar question. Will Ayton roll hard and thrive in a simplified role like he did under Chris Paul?

Or will he revert to his half-hearted tendencies, clogging the lane and frustrating the stars around him? Because when he’s locked in, Ayton is still a 7-footer who averaged 14.4 points and 10.4 rebounds this season on 56.6% shooting. That kind of production, if matched with hustle and self-awareness, can thrive even in a system not tailored for him. But the concern has never been talent. It’s attitude.

DeAndre Ayton matches LA’s desperation

The former Portland insider noted that if DeAndre Ayton “knows he’s going to get past, he’ll roll hard.” That’s a big if. Because playing with Luka means doing the dirty work without demanding touches. Redick’s system will likely stretch the floor and encourage movement, but it’s Ayton who must choose to buy in.

JJ Redick, on the other hand, knows role players are everything. If Ayton shows he’s willing to grind, rotate, and take charges instead of demanding elbow touches, this could absolutely work. But if the Lakers get “Phoenix 2.0” Ayton—aloof, moody, disengaged? Cue the circus.

Because there is no in-between. It’s either long-term fit or short-term fire. For now, optimism is cautiously creeping in. The Lakers are betting that DeAndre Ayton finally feels the urgency. They’re betting that he’s tired of being the punchline. And maybe, just maybe, they’re right.

Because Ayton won’t just be judged on box scores anymore. His legacy now hinges on what he does between the lines, not just above the rim. And if this gamble works? JJ Redick may have just pulled off the quietest masterstroke of the offseason. But if it doesn’t? The whispers were… right all along.