Ex-Mavs GM Sends Clear Message to Lakers on Luka Doncic’s Priority After LA’s Drastic Move

Something’s definitely brewing around Luka Doncic this summer, and it’s not just the usual offseason hype. There’s been a shift in energy. You can feel it. The kind of stir that gets old heads in the league whispering and front offices a little too busy for July. He’s not just another star right now. There’s a storm of meaning behind every move he makes and every person moving with him. And yep, someone from his old Dallas family just tossed gasoline on it.

But it’s not beef. Not the tabloid drama kind, anyway. It’s deeper. You’ve got this whole swirl of emotions going on. Loyalty, legacy, national pride. The guy’s getting love in places that matter across the Atlantic, from someone who knows him. While the Lakers plot the next superteam blueprint, someone else just stood up to remind them what really drives Luka. And if you’re a Lakers exec reading this… might wish to pay attention.

@LukaUpdates just dropped a quote that cut through all the noise like a dagger through warm butter. “Luka would die for his country. It’s different… Playing for the national team doesn’t bring money, but it’s the most important thing… The Beatles were right: money can’t buy love. You can’t put into words the passion that Luka has playing for the national team.” That wasn’t just a random observation. That came straight from Donnie Nelson, the former Mavericks GM, who brought Luka to Dallas.

Nelson just took on a major role with the Slovenian national team, and in his very first presser, he made it crystal clear Luka’s top priority isn’t LA, it’s Slovenia. Nelson didn’t just say it, he showed it. He gave up his July 4 family tradition to be at Luka’s side in Slovenia. The dude even showed up wearing Luka’s signature sneakers, the same ones Don Nelson wore in protest when Dallas shipped their Slovenian star to LA.

And let’s not forget who we’re talking about here. Donnie Nelson isn’t just some nostalgic ex-GM trying to relive the glory days. He’s been part of everything from Lithuania’s Olympic medals to helping Dirk bring Dallas its only ring. He was in the trenches long before Luka showed up and was one of the first guys to really scout European talent before it was cool. Nelson’s bond with Luka? That runs way deeper than stats or salaries. “It’s like choosing between two sons,” he said when asked about Luka and Marko Milić.

But Luka, in his words, is “immeasurable talent.” He even said what separates Luka from the rest, Nowitzki, Sabonis, and Marchiulionis, is that same fire for his country. “You can’t escape this passion.” That’s what’s driving all of this. And yet, Luka’s not slacking in LA. Let the numbers talk. Since the trade that rocked the NBA in February 2025, Doncic has averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 boards, and 7.5 dimes a night. Shot a cool 43.8 percent too, even while battling nagging back issues. In the playoffs? He was still dropping over 30 a game.

That’s the kind of output most franchises would kill for. But here’s where things get a little blurry for the LA Lakers, this isn’t just about maximizing a superstar. It’s about understanding what he needs. Nelson gets it. He spent his entire career understanding what makes international stars tick. And he just gave the Lakers a massive heads-up: keep Luka happy, yes, but don’t ever try to pull him away from his country. If you do, you’re not just risking chemistry… you’re risking the soul of your franchise.

via Getty SAITAMA, JAPAN – AUGUST 01: Luka Doncic #77 of Team Slovenia celebrates after Slovenia defeated Team Spain in a Men’s Basketball Preliminary Round Group C game at Saitama Super Arena on August 01, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It’s a strange dance the Lakers are in now. They’ve pulled off a blockbuster that changed the league, but they’re not just managing talent; they’re managing identity, culture, and loyalty. And Nelson’s move just turned up the heat. This wasn’t just a sentimental reunion. It was a power play, subtle but loud. He’s aligned himself with Luka again. And through that move, he’s reminded LA and everyone else exactly who Luka is, and what truly matters to him.

Lakers’ Gamble: Going All In on Luka Doncic After The Drastic Move

The Lakers knew they were taking a risk when they pulled the trigger on the Doncic trade. Parting with Anthony Davis wasn’t just about flipping talent; it was a seismic gamble on a new era. But now, they’re doing everything they can to make sure Luka’s comfortable in LA. And nothing screams commitment louder than sending assistant coach Greg St. Jean halfway across the world just to keep Luka company in Slovenia. That’s not PR. That’s strategy. Real, boots-on-the-ground type stuff.

St. Jean isn’t some random coach either. This is a guy who already has chemistry with Luka Doncic from their Mavs days. In 2022, he was right there with the Slovenian squad during EuroBasket. Fast forward to 2025, and he’s now rocking Lakers gear but still riding shotgun with Luka in the Slovenian camp. The Lakers didn’t just assign a scout or schedule Zoom calls. They embedded someone Luka trusts right into his national team circle. That’s calculated. It’s how you build long-term equity with a player who, let’s be honest, didn’t choose LA. He got traded there.

And if you’re wondering how Doncic feels about all this? Just take a look at how the guy’s been repping Slovenia. Every summer, without fail. Rain or shine, injury or not. This year’s EuroBasket is no different. Slovenia is grouped with France, Poland, Belgium, Iceland, and Israel. And Luka’s already locked in. It’s not just about hoops it’s home for him. “We’re two million [population], and to represent this country means everything to me,” Luka said once. That love isn’t fading, not even with Hollywood lights in his rearview.

With Nelson backing him again, and the Lakers tiptoeing through this delicate ecosystem, you get the feeling this summer might shape more than just EuroBasket it might shape the Lakers’ future too.