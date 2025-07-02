Ex-Warriors Star Defends Ace Bailey After Jazz Reporter Puts NBA Rookie Under Scrutiny

Apart from Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey has been the most talked about rookie in this year’s draft class. Sure, it was partially because of his skills on the hardwood. But more importantly, his seemingly disappointed reaction after being drafted fifth overall by the Jazz. Turns out, the Rutgers star had “no idea” Utah was interested in him, as Washington, Brooklyn and New Orleans were his preferred destinations. His viral reaction sparked major doubts about his willingness to play for the Jazz.

Hoping to get more clarity on his stance, one Jazz reporter asked Bailey point blank, “Was there any point that you considered not coming to Utah?” Not only did the reporter question the rookie’s loyalty, but also put Jazz’s reputation in jeopardy. Fortunately, Bailey kept a professional approach and replied, “Nah, not at all. Just blessed to be in this position I am. Not a lot of people can sit in these chairs and have great teammates as I’ve got on, they came on with me. So, I’m just blessed to be here.” But was it right to put the teenager under scrutiny with this hard-hitting question? Warriors legend Gilbert Arenas doesn’t think so!

Backing Bailey and calling out the Jazz reporter, Agent Zero said on his podcast, “Horrible PR, horrible reporter… Here, if I’m the PR team and we’re coming in here there is no way that woman gets that question off. What the f— are you trying to do here? What is your point of asking him this? What do you think he’s gonna say? If he says what he really feels inside, does this look great for this organization?” Yes, had Bailey publicly admitted that he was unhappy with his situation in Utah, it could have led to disaster for the entire organization.

But isn’t it the reporter’s responsibility to ask such candid questions? “No, you don’t. For what? What if he actually says ‘No, I don’t wanna be here.’ You think that helps us?… She needs to be prepped.” Arenas remarked.

