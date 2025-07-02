Ex-Warriors Star Sends DeAndre Ayton a Message While Lakers Face Hurdle During Pursuit

What happens when a former No. 1 pick, still in his prime, suddenly hits the open market? After averaging 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds this past season, DeAndre Ayton seemed to finally be finding his rhythm, until a nagging calf injury cut his year short at just 40 games. Now, in a move few saw coming, Portland has opted to buy out the remainder of his contract. For a 26-year-old center with undeniable upside, it’s a shocking turn. But with that surprise comes opportunity. Ayton’s exit has just added serious intrigue to this year’s free agency sweepstakes.

With his contract cleared, Ayton is free to join any team, something that’s caught the Lakers’ full attention. They’re in urgent need of a strong center after trading Anthony Davis. But they’re not alone. The Milwaukee Bucks are also in the mix, reportedly ready to spend big with their $14.1 million MLE. According to Weinbach, “Milwaukee might have a financial edge over LA if it comes down to cash, which could influence Ayton’s decision.” While both teams want him, money and timing could tip the balance. It’s not just about talent now, but who convinces him he fits.

Gilbert Arenas, speaking on Gil’s Arena, believes this could be Ayton’s biggest opportunity yet. “It’s funny ‘cause, as a player, ‘you’re trying to buy me out. I ain’t got to do nothing for it? Cool.’” Arenas went further, explaining how Ayton can now take a smaller deal without losing value. “He now will take anything ’cause he already gets whatever, he already gets his main contract. You going to be starter. Okay, let’s go.” Since he’s already been paid, teams can offer less while giving him a starring role. “You’re making me a starter for $2 million,” Arenas added, “now I can jump my contract back up.” But there’s more.

If the LA Lakers pass on Ayton, Arenas won’t be pleased. “If Lakers don’t sign, bro what, bruh?” he said, sounding stunned. He even joked he might check out of watching basketball if LA fumbles this chance. “Oh my god, bruh. It’ll be the first time in my life or since 2000, since 96, that I will just say, ‘Nah, I’m good.’” For Arenas and many fans, Ayton is not just a bargain; he’s the piece that could shift everything.

Why the Trailblazers cut ties with DeAndre Ayton despite his talent

While teams now eye DeAndre Ayton as a potential steal, Portland’s decision to part ways wasn’t about his talent. The Trail Blazers had hopes when they brought him in, but that trust slowly faded. Behind the scenes, things weren’t clicking. Missed practices, below-average game appearances, skipped rehab sessions, and locker room outbursts painted a different picture than fans saw on the court.

According to a team source, Ayton’s behavior didn’t line up with the culture Coach Chauncey Billups is building. It was never just about missed shots. As the quote on Billups’ wall reminds, “You can have bad plays, but not bad ways.” When Ayton slammed chairs or skipped a flight, that message got ignored. And eventually, so did the patience of Portland’s front office.

The final sign came when they paid him to walk away rather than let him mentor their rising stars. “I didn’t like his spirit in the game,” Billups said after a blowout loss, where Ayton was benched early. Even his early “Domin-Ayton” claim never really came to life. Despite flashes of potential, Portland joined Phoenix in deciding that the baggage outweighed the benefits.

Now, another team may try again. At 7 feet with solid mobility and a soft touch, Ayton’s skill is clear. But as Portland’s bold decision shows, skill doesn’t always keep you around. The question isn’t just whether Ayton can still produce. It’s whether he can match a team’s standards, on and off the floor.