Ex-Pacers Star Warns Adam Silver & Co as Outrage Grows Over NBA Rule Threatening 11 Players

The NBA Finals just ended, but the conversation has already shifted from championship celebrations to something far more concerning. The league is facing growing scrutiny over player safety, and the outcry is reaching a boiling point. Something happened in Game 7 that has everyone talking. Not just about the outcome, but about what it means for the future of the sport.

The images were heartbreaking: Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers’ electric point guard, crumpled to the floor just minutes into the biggest game of his career, clutching his leg in agony. The injury didn’t just derail Indiana’s title hopes, it reignited a debate that’s been simmering all season. Players are breaking down at an alarming rate, and now, voices across the league are demanding change. The question is: Will Adam Silver listen?

Former Pacers star Victor Oladipo didn’t hold back in a fiery tweet that cut straight to the core of the issue. “In the Finals? So we just gonna keep playing right? Like it’s okay right?” Oladipo wrote, his frustration palpable. “What would this playoff run be without Hali? What about Dame? What about JT and so many others?“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His message was clear: The NBA’s current approach to player health isn’t working. “I promise you I’m going to be a part of this change,” he vowed. “It doesn’t have to be a norm or just part of the game anymore.” Oladipo’s words struck a chord because they echoed what many have been thinking, that the league’s breakneck pace and grueling schedule are pushing players to the brink.

AD

The numbers back up the concern. ESPN analyst Jay Williams pointed out that this season alone, there have been eight torn Achilles injuries! A staggering figure. “The NBA is playing at its fastest pace since the early ‘70s,” Williams noted. “We’re chasing tempo, highlights, and algorithms… but at what cost?“

The list of casualties is jarring: Haliburton (Achilles), Jayson Tatum (Achilles), Kyrie Irving (ACL), Damian Lillard (Achilles), and more. Eleven major players sidelined by catastrophic lower-body injuries in a single season.

This isn’t bad luck, it’s a pattern. And with Haliburton’s Finals injury serving as the tipping point, the pressure is mounting on Silver to address what many see as a crisis.

The league has faced criticism before, but this feels different. Players, analysts, and fans are united in their demand for action. Whether it’s adjusting the schedule, reevaluating load management rules, or even changing the way the game is officiated to reduce reckless play. The NBA built its brand on speed and excitement, but at what point does the pursuit of entertainment cross into exploitation?

As the debate rages on, one thing is certain: Haliburton’s injury wasn’t just a turning point in the Finals, it might be the moment that forces the league to finally confront its biggest problem.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A heartbreaking day for Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers

This wasn’t how Tyrese Haliburton’s story was supposed to go. Just minutes after collapsing on the court, he stood outside the locker room, leaning on crutches with a walking boot covering his right leg. The scene was gut-wrenching! Teammates hugging him one by one, their faces etched with concern. Haliburton tried to stay strong, but the emotion was undeniable. This was supposed to be his moment, and instead, he could only watch as his team fought without him.

via Imago Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after suffering an injury during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Pacers did their best to rally, even taking a first-half lead. But without their floor general, the offense sputtered, and the Thunder pulled away in the second half. Haliburton’s father, John, confirmed the worst fears mid-game: “It was an Achilles tendon injury.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The words sent a chill through the arena. If true, the recovery could stretch into next season, robbing the league of one of its brightest young stars when it needs him most.

For the Pacers, the loss was about more than a game. It was about watching a player who carried them all season leave the court in tears. For the NBA, it was a wake-up call. Haliburton’s injury wasn’t an isolated incident. It was the latest in a season full of them. And unless something changes, it won’t be the last.