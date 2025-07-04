Expert Feels Deandre Ayton Move Hurts Luka Doncic Amid Lakers’ Surprising $3M Twist

It was the kind of move that screamed headlines, but maybe not harmony. Deandre Ayton to the Lakers? That’s a lot of size, a lot of talent, and if you ask the right people? A whole lot of potential trouble. Because if there’s one thing basketball history teaches us, it’s that talent alone doesn’t make it work. Fit matters. And in this case, the fit’s already raising eyebrows. How, you wonder?

According to NBA insider Chris Mannix, Ayton might be the most talented center on the market, but he’s not the ideal complement for a team built around LeBron James and Luka Dončić. “Ayton is primarily a post scorer… I don’t think it’s a round peg, round hole type of fit… It’s going to be an interesting fit with a guy that plays a way that I don’t think compliments LeBron and Luka,” Mannix said, pointing out how Ayton’s ball-demanding style could jam up spacing and rhythm. That friction already played out in Phoenix, where his touches, or lack thereof, became a recurring subplot. And let’s be real.

Deandre Ayton’s best work comes when the offense flows through him. That doesn’t exactly happen when you’re sharing the court with two of the most ball-dominant stars of the modern era. LeBron orchestrates. Luka dictates. So, where exactly does that leave Ayton? And well, it’s not just Ayton’s arrival that complicates things. Because what’s more powerful than a max contract? The power to say no.

One year, one big clause… and Jaxson Hayes is returning to the Lakers for a third season on a one-year deal worth $2.87 million—close to the $3 million mark, and with a twist, at that! The deal gives him a de facto no-trade clause, meaning he can veto any trade that comes his way. For a projected backup big, that’s a surprising amount of power. And it means that Rob Pelinka & Co. now have to figure out a rotation that balances ego, minutes, and style. Some fans are understandably excited. After all, the Lakers now boast the No. 1 and No. 3 picks from the 2018 draft in Deandre Ayton and Luka.

That’s pedigree. But as Mannix noted, pedigree doesn’t mean chemistry. “Brook Lopez, a three-point shooter who’s used to being the third or fourth banana… Clint Capela, more of a rim runner.” Those are the guys who would’ve made life easier. Ayton? He needs touches. He needs sets. And he doesn’t exactly disappear when the lights get bright.

Can Deandre Ayton actually fit in?

Ayton averaged 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds on 56.6% shooting this season. On paper, that’s great efficiency. But paper doesn’t scream when someone calls for an entry pass and doesn’t get it. Paper doesn’t watch defenders sag off shooters to collapse on a crowded paint. The floor gets smaller with Ayton. And when your other stars are LeBron and Luka? That’s a… risk, a very obvious one.

via Imago Dec 30, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

And yet, just as fans were starting to wrap their heads around the fit, Magic Johnson entered the chat, kind of. Instead of weighing in with his usual enthusiasm, he posted a silent screenshot of the Ayton news with zero commentary. No fire emojis, no “great move,” not even a thumbs up. For a man who’s basically the unofficial voice of Lakers optimism, the quiet felt deafening. Was it hesitation? A cryptic endorsement? Or just Magic being coy? Either way, the Lakers are banking on Ayton adapting.

Maybe he buys in. Maybe JJ Redick’s system spaces the floor in a way that gives everyone their oxygen. But if not? This could be a classic case of too many cooks, and one of them really wants to stir from the block. Meanwhile, the Hayes wrinkle adds another layer. If things don’t work, the Lakers can’t easily pivot. Not without his approval. The front office wanted depth, but they also invited a potential logjam.

Ayton’s move to LA might be the biggest frontcourt gamble of the summer. It has upside. But it also has a whiff of chaos. And if Mannix is right? Luka’s path to domination just got a bit more crowded. Because in this league, it’s not just who you get. It’s whether they make each other better. Right now, the answer is unclear. But the stakes? Oh, they’re already sky high.