Fact Check: Are Lakers Targeting Zion Williamson in Massive Trade Package Rumor? 

Zion Williamson remains one of the most talked-about players in the league. A former number one overall pick whose flashes of dominance have not always translated into consistent availability. He was selected first overall in 2019, and when he is healthy, changes games with a dominant scoring ability. Yet, he has played only about 190 games in five and a half seasons, which raises some obvious questions. The biggest is that, despite his talent, does Zion have what it takes to actually lead a franchise?

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of a roster reset after a blockbuster midseason swap between Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis and a string of moves meant to retool for the future. The franchise holds several expiring contracts and movable pieces that have value in trade talks including Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber and Gabe Vincent. However, does that translate to actual interest in a Zion trade? That does not seem to be the case, with the claim itself seemingly originating from a Facebook post that does not appear to have been backed by any major outlets.

As Clutchpoints’ Brett Siegel only recently said, “The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to take their current roster into training camp and give this group a chance to prove themselves before charting possible trades and changes”.

On social media, a Facebook page called Basketball Rush posted claiming the Lakers are preparing a package for New Orleans that would send Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber, Gabe Vincent and a 2031 first round pick to the Pelicans in exchange for Zion Williamson. The post framed it as a rumor and noted concerns about defense and long term health in a possible Luka and Zion pairing.

More established coverage pushes back on the idea that the Lakers would part with players like Vincent or Kleber right now, reporting that the front office wants to see what those veterans can bring in training camp. Brett Siegel summarized the plan and wrote that “the Lakers are interested in seeing what value Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber can provide”. At the same time, Zion’s long injury history and a contract boasting of a $44 million annual salary simply does not seem to be the kind of deal the Lakers will be looking to take on.

After all, there is plenty of speculation about the team’s future, with the Lakers being reported to be prioritizing long-term stability as they prepare to build around Luka Doncic for years to come. That approach, simply does not seem to include taking on an injury-prone superstar who may push the team to contention when available, but simply has a history of not.

Hence, Zion may be fit for the new season, but the Lakers do not seem to be where he will be. In a nutshell, the Basketball Rush post is a rumor that has not been confirmed by major league insiders and runs up against reporting that New Orleans and some league sources see Zion as someone the Pelicans want to keep. The New York Times only recently noted, “It is very unlikely Williamson gets moved in a trade before the 2025 to 26 season starts”.

Why a Luka and Zion pairing raises eyebrows

Inside analysis about a theoretical Luka and Zion pairing focuses less on highlights and more on what the defense would look like when two high usage stars share minutes. Lakers insider Jovan Buha warned that while the offense would be exciting there are real questions on the other end of the floor and urged caution. Buha quoted- “I will say Zion, Luka, and A.R. (Reaves) and Ayton and whoever … I see some major concerns defensively”. Adding “Luka-Zion pick and roll probably (would be the) best pick and roll in the NBA”.

Health and durability are equally central to the conversation about a Lakers pursuit of Zion and recent updates have been mixed. Former player Kendrick Perkins said he spoke with Zion’s agent and that “He told me that Zion is on the right path”. Multiple outlets have also documented a visible body transformation this year and reported weight and conditioning improvements that teams are watching closely, which could change Zion’s trade premium if sustained on the court.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On paper, a Luka and Zion pairing would be an offensive nightmare for opponents but the reality of matching contracts, medical histories and the Lakers own desire to keep veteran depth makes the specific Basketball Rush package unlikely to materialize. However, there are too many reasons why this trade will not be happening in the current offseason.