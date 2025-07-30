Fact Check: Are the Warriors Trading Jonathan Kuminga for 25-Year-Old Sacramento Star?

Breaking News! Well, not really, because almost everyone’s updated about the whole Jonathan Kuminga-Warriors standoff by now. But there is still news. And this time, it’s got to do with Kuminga and a certain sharply dressed 25-year-old from Sacramento who might’ve—might’ve—liked the wrong Instagram comment. Now the internet’s doing what it does best: jumping to conclusions faster than a toddler with a sugar rush.

So what’s really going on between the Warriors and the Kings? Is Kuminga heading to Sacramento in exchange for Keon Ellis? Or is this just another episode of NBA Fan-Fiction: Offseason Edition? Let’s break it all down.

Here’s where it all started: Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis posted a photo of himself living his best life in Miami. Decked out in a purple tracksuit that screamed “I don’t do off-the-rack,” the man looked like he just walked off the set of an NBA version of Ocean’s Eleven. Flashy white-orange sneakers, an iced-out Cuban link chain, luxury watch—Miami vibes were in full swing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, enter Ethan, a 14-year-old aspiring journalist known as “E Train Talks Sports” on Twitter. Shoutout to the hustle, by the way. Ethan noticed that Keon had liked a comment on his post that said, “Welcome to the Warriors.” Boom. That was enough for the Twitter detectives to sound the alarms and start mock-trading half the Kings’ roster.

AD

But here’s the thing—Keon Ellis had liked every comment on that post. Literally all of them. That includes fire emojis, “W drip,” and probably someone’s wedding proposal buried in there. So this wasn’t some cryptic breadcrumb trail to Golden State. It was a dude being polite on Instagram.

Verdict? No, Ellis’s liking that comment is not some subliminal trade message. It’s just what happens when you’re vibing in Miami and feeling the love.

So… what’s actually going on with Jonathan Kuminga?

Alright, let’s get to the real meat of this story: Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old forward is a restricted free agent and has been making some noise—not on Instagram, but in contract talks. According to Fastbreak Journal’s Grant Afseth, the Warriors have floated a two-year, $48 million offer with a player option.

That’s $24 million a year, which is just under Kuminga’s reported ask of $30 million annually. If this were a game of poker, both sides are still at the table, chips in hand, but no one’s all-in yet. Now here’s the tricky part—there are no cap-space teams left to force a bidding war. Marc Stein recently reported that Kuminga, Josh Giddey, and Cam Thomas are all in this same limbo. They’ve shown flashes of brilliance, they want the bag, but the market isn’t exactly rolling out red carpets right now.

Kuminga’s 2024-25 numbers? In 47 games (10 starts), he averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 45.4% from the field. His three-point shooting? A chilly 30.5%, which fell harder than your motivation the day after New Year’s. Still, those numbers—especially at just 22—make him a prime candidate for a breakout. That’s why the Warriors are hesitant to just give him away. And it’s why trade talks, including those involving Sacramento, have been so delicate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ah yes, the Kings. They’ve reportedly offered a package centered around Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and draft picks in exchange for Kuminga. But here’s the kicker—they’re refusing to include Keon Ellis in that deal. Sam Amick even reported that the Warriors weren’t interested in Carter or DeRozan (who somehow got roped into this rumor stew). Why not Ellis, you ask? Because he’s the Kings’ crown jewel when it comes to defensive identity. Last season, Ellis averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on an eye-popping 48.9% FG and 43.3% from three. That’s not just solid—that’s elite three-and-D territory.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) in the fourth quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

At just $2.3 million next season, he’s on one of the most team-friendly contracts in the league. And with Scott Perry laser-focused on building a defensive culture in Sacramento, Ellis is their guy. Trading him while preaching “defensive grit” would be like launching a fitness brand and hiring Cookie Monster as your mascot. Sure, Kuminga has more star potential. He’s younger, flashier, and can eventually be a 20+ PPG scorer. But Ellis fits what the Kings need right now. He’s not likely to become an All-Star, but he could easily make an All-Defensive team if he continues trending upward.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let’s not completely close the book. The only scenario where the Kings might consider moving Ellis is if his camp gets frustrated with contract negotiations. If they feel an extension isn’t coming and risk losing him for nothing next offseason, a trade becomes more logical. But based on the current reporting, Perry feels confident they’ll get something done. Until then, Ellis is firmly in Sacramento’s plans—even if Twitter is already printing Warriors jerseys with his name on the back.

This trade just doesn’t make sense right now. Kuminga’s too valuable for Golden State to settle, and Ellis is too important for the Kings to throw into a deal. Unless something drastic changes—like contract talks going full soap opera—it’s not happening. So no, Keon Ellis isn’t “leaking” trade info with a rogue Instagram like. And no, Jonathan Kuminga isn’t packing his bags for Sacramento. But hey, keep refreshing Twitter anyway. It’s the offseason. Stranger things have happened.