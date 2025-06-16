Fact Check: Did Kyrie Irving Reach Out to Kevin Durant For Reunion With Mavericks?

Man, what is it about these two? Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have been breaking the NBA’s brain since the day they linked up in Brooklyn. Pure chaos, pure talent, pure… unfinished business. And now? There’s smoke again. That familiar smoke that makes fans start pulling up trade machines and checking cap space at 2 AM. Something’s in the air. Something big.

So here’s the scene: the Mavericks just moved Luka Dončić. Yeah, still hard to wrap your head around, right? And suddenly, Kyrie’s sitting there without his Slovenian partner-in-crime. Dallas has room. Kyrie’s been talking legacy. And KD? The man’s watching it all unfold from Phoenix, staring down the barrel of another wasted season. You feel that? That’s tension. The kind that usually snaps with a Woj bomb.

And here it is. The rumors are indeed true. @TheNBACentel took to Twitter, and posted a tweet sourced by @WindhorstESPN; and Kevin Durant has in fact reached out to Kyrie Irving about a potential reunion in Dallas. This ain’t gossip. This ain’t whispers. This is real. The source? Verified. Solid. And yeah, it lines up with KD’s own online behavior. Just this week, he responded to a fan defending Kyrie with two simple words: “Beautifully said.”

That ain’t nothing. That’s KD throwing subtle lobs in the direction of Big D, and guess who’s standing there with open arms? Kyrie. And let’s not forget, these two go way back. This kind of reconnection talk? It ain’t random. It’s been years in the making.

Let’s rewind a bit. In Brooklyn, they were supposed to be the new era’s duo. Add James Harden, and they were downright terrifying… on paper. But injuries, egos, and just plain bad timing nuked the whole thing. None of the three, KD, Kyrie, or Harden, has won a chip since. Meanwhile, Kyrie made it to the 2024 Finals with Luka. KD? Still stuck in the second round. Now he’s entering the final year of his contract in Phoenix. The window’s closing. Fast. And Kyrie? He’s already said it: “I’m not in my early 20s.” Time’s ticking.

So what’s next? That’s where it gets spicy. There’s a $39 million-sized hole in the Mavericks’ roster right now. You think Kyrie hasn’t noticed? You think KD hasn’t either? Somebody’s coming through that door, and all signs are pointing to a reunion that could set the West on fire. And with Dallas already pulling strings before the trade deadline, it’s clear they’re not done yet. What’s coming? Let’s just say… it could get loud.

Now here’s where things start to really cook. Dallas isn’t just sitting on that $39M by accident. You don’t just accidentally have enough room to mirror Ja Morant’s salary down to the decimal. They’ve got the pieces: Klay Thompson ($16.67M), Daniel Gafford ($14.39M), and Naji Marshall ($9M). That trio adds up to… yep, $40.05M. Plug-and-play money. Veteran firepower, paint presence, and wing depth. Just enough to make Memphis pick up the phone.

via Imago Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

But here’s the kicker: this only works if Kyrie walks. Let that settle in. If Dallas lets Kyrie go, they’ve got a clean slate to pitch Ja Morant as their new face of the franchise. Risky? Hell yeah. But trades like this are all about timing. The Mavs would be offering Memphis cap relief and a deeper rotation. Meanwhile, they get a young, electric star who could shake the West up for the next decade. It’s the kind of swing that either puts you in the Finals… or gets you fired.

Still, it ain’t that simple. Because Kyrie Irving ain’t gone yet. He’s a vet now. A leader. He’s openly talked about wanting to build something real. But he also knows his window’s closing. If he sees KD coming? Man, that might change everything. Because let’s be real, Ja and Kyrie together? That’s asking for fireworks. Too much ball; too many egos. Too little defense. It’s one or the other. Period.

So here we are. A $39 million decision. KD wants the reunion. Kyrie’s open to it. And the Mavs? They’re sitting at the table with all the chips. What they do next? Might just rewrite the entire Western Conference. All eyes are on Nico Harrison now. Does he chase the storm with Ja, or run it back with Kyrie and call up his old pal KD?

Either way; this ain’t over. Not even close.