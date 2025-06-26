Fact Check: Is Austin Reaves Leaving The Lakers Amid $247M News?

The Lakers offseason just took a dramatic turn, and no, it’s not about LeBron’s latest cryptic tweet or Luka’s vacation pics. This time, the spotlight’s on Austin Reaves. The undrafted kid turned Lakers fan favorite who’s suddenly playing financial chess with the franchise. When a player turns down nearly $90 million, you know something big is brewing. But before Lakers fans start burning their Reaves jerseys, let’s pump the brakes. This isn’t a breakup. It’s a business move, and a damn smart one at that.

Reaves has always been the Lakers’ golden boy. The small-town kid who outworked everyone to earn his spot. From G-League grind to playoff heroics, he’s embodied everything purple and gold fans love. But love don’t pay the bills in the NBA, and Reaves just made the coldest calculation of his career. The kind of move that separates role players from franchise cornerstones. The question isn’t whether he’s leaving, it’s whether the Lakers are ready to pay up when the real bidding starts.

Breaking: Dan Woike just dropped the truth bomb on X – replying to his own earlier tweet about Reaves declining the extension, he clarified: “Both sides, I’ve been told, want to work a deal next summer.” This isn’t some messy divorce, it’s a strategic delay. The Lakers could only offer $89.2 million now due to CBA rules, but next summer? That’s when Reaves can demand a five-year, $247 million max deal from LA or $183 million elsewhere. The man isn’t rejecting the Lakers – he’s rejecting their wallet at this exact moment. Smart. Ruthless. Exactly what you’d expect from the guy who outsmarted defenders all season putting up 20/5/5 on killer efficiency.

Now, let’s talk numbers. Reaves’ current deal ($54 million over four years) is one of the NBA’s biggest bargains. But here’s the kicker! Next summer, he can opt out and hit free agency at 28, right in his prime. The Lakers want to keep him, but the league knows his value. If he keeps balling out, that $247M offer won’t just be possible; it’ll be necessary. And if another team swoops in with $183M? That’s when things get messy. For now, though, it’s all business. No drama, no demands. Just a player and a team playing the long game. As Trevor Lane reported: “I’m told nothing has changed about Austin Reaves’ intentions for the future. He wants to be a Laker for life.” The love is still there – it’s just waiting for the right price tag.

Here’s why this makes perfect sense: Reaves’ current deal was always highway robbery for the Lakers. At $13 million annually, he’s been one of the league’s most valuable contracts. But after balling out alongside LeBron and Luka? The market says he’s worth triple that. The Lakers know it too. They’ve reportedly shut down every trade inquiry about him. This isn’t about loyalty; it’s about leverage. As Lakers All Day Everyday pointed out, next summer Reaves holds all the cards: “$247M with Lakers OR $183M elsewhere.” The only question is whether Rob Pelinka’s ready to back up the Brinks truck when the time comes.

So is Austin Reaves leaving the Lakers? Not if they have anything to say about it. This is the NBA’s new reality. Young stars playing the long game, betting on themselves, and forcing franchises to pay premium prices for homegrown talent. Reaves loves LA, but love don’t sign checks. The ball’s in the Lakers’ court now. Pay the man next summer, or watch another team happily do it instead.

What’s Next for Austin Reaves and Lakers After He Declines Max Extension?

Four years ago, Austin Reaves was an undrafted nobody. Today? He’s playing 4D chess with the Lakers’ checkbook. By declining that $89 million extension, Reaves isn’t just betting on himself, he’s forcing the Lakers to prove how much they really value him. The math is simple: play out this season, opt out next summer, and either secure a quarter-billion from LA or let the bidding war begin.

The Lakers find themselves in familiar territory. Caught between financial pragmatism and win-now pressure. They’ve got LeBron’s fading twilight, Luka’s prime years, and now Reaves’ looming payday all crashing together. Pelinka called these three the team’s “pillars,” but pillars get expensive. Especially when one (Reaves) knows he’s drastically outplayed his contract. The skeptics are already circling, wondering if the Lakers might flip Reaves for win-now pieces rather than commit superstar money to a former undrafted guard.

But here’s the twist: Reaves holds more cards than people realize. That “disappointing” playoff series against Minnesota? He was playing through a painful toe injury. His regular-season chemistry with Luka and LeBron? Elite. They went 10-3 when starting together. And let’s not forget his viral declaration: “I want to play my whole career in LA.” The Lakers can either pay the man next summer or risk watching him walk for nothing. Either way, one thing’s clear. The small-town kid who wasn’t supposed to make it? He’s calling the shots now. And the NBA’s about to find out just how much that’s gonna cost.