Fact Check: Is Russell Westbrook Signing With Sacramento Kings?

There’s something weirdly beautiful about the NBA offseason. A tweet drops, and the next thing you know, your group chat is blowing up, someone’s editing Westbrook into a Kings jersey on Canva, and every third post on your feed is suddenly “sources say.” It’s chaos, but the kind of chaos we’ve come to live for. And if you’ve been even remotely online lately, you’ve probably seen the rumor that Russell Westbrook- the Mr. Triple-Double himself, is about to become a Sacramento King. But wait. Is it actually happening? Or are we all just prisoners of the offseason rumor mill again?

The thing is, this isn’t the first time Westbrook’s name has set Twitter on fire. We’ve seen it with the Lakers, the Clippers, even the Knicks. And now Sacramento? It sounds random at first… until it doesn’t. With the Kings reshaping their identity post-Fox and Westbrook still floating around in free agency at 36, it’s the kind of pairing that feels crazy- until you look under the hood. And guess what? Some folks on the internet really think this one’s legit. So let’s unpack it! What’s real, what’s wishful thinking, and what’s just another July overreaction.

As per Rob Murrows, “9-time all-star free agent guard Russell Westbrook intends to sign a deal with the Sacramento Kings, multiple sources tell @OOSSports.” Naturally, this set off alarms everywhere. While there’s no official confirmation just yet, the phrase “multiple sources” has become the ultimate gas can on the NBA rumor bonfire. Carmichael Dave, a trusted voice in Sacramento sports radio, didn’t help douse the flames either. “Strong interest from both sides” and an “80-20 he’s a King” take? That’s more than your average radio filler.

Add to that whispers of Westbrook’s agent Jeff Schwartz keeping “consistent communication with Kings officials throughout the process” and suddenly, we’re not just spitballing anymore. We’re in the neighborhood of real.

Context always matters, and here’s where it gets spicy. Westbrook just opted out of his $3.47 million player option with the Nuggets after a solid if not spectacular season. He played 75 games, averaged 13.3 points and nearly 6 assists, and did it all with two broken fingers. Oh, and let’s not forget his playoff push where he dropped 11.7 a night before Denver got booted in seven by OKC. Post-season surgery or not, Russ made it clear he’s still got gas in the tank. Meanwhile, Sacramento’s been in scramble mode since they traded away De’Aaron Fox. They’ve already added Dennis Schroder via a sign-and-trade with Detroit, but insider Brett Siegel isn’t buying that the Kings are done: “They still want to add Westbrook even after their sign-and-trade to acquire Dennis Schroder.” So yeah, the dots connect! At least, on paper.

That said, Sacramento’s backcourt is getting awfully tight. Between Schroder, Malik Monk, Keon Ellis, and rookie Devin Carter, the minutes pie isn’t exactly limitless. And let’s not gloss over the financials.. Schroder’s locked in for $45 million, while any Westbrook deal would almost certainly be a vet minimum. It’s not about the money for Russ at this stage, but let’s be real! It’s still a hard pill to swallow. Add to that the Kings’ 15 guaranteed contracts after signing Doug McDermott, and they’d need to either waive someone like Terence Davis or pull off a trade (Monk’s name’s been swirling in rumors) to make it work. So even if there’s genuine interest, the path is far from smooth.

And as always with the NBA, the longer we go without confirmation, the more room there is for things to fall apart, or come together out of nowhere. Which brings us to the bigger question… how much of this hype can actually be trusted?

Separating hype from reality: evaluating the credibility of the Westbrook-Kings rumor

You know the drill. A tweet hits, and suddenly it’s “reported” by half a dozen meme accounts and turned into breaking news by betting markets. But let’s rewind the clock on this one. On July 27, Carmichael Dave tweeted that the Westbrook-Kings talks had “been cooking for a while,” throwing in an “80-20 he’s a King” for good measure. Still, nothing official came from the Kings or any of the big-name NBA insiders by July 28. No Woj. No Shams. Just a growing internet snowball.

via Imago May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) runs down the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.

And that’s kind of the issue. Carmichael Dave’s been reliable in the past and clearly has some level of access. But he’s not part of the NBA’s holy trinity of trusted scoopsters. His language- “not done” and “been in talks”, feels deliberately vague, like someone with intel but not receipts. The same goes for @RobMurrows and @OOSSports, whose viral tweet can’t even be independently verified. Major aggregators didn’t pick it up, and searches turn up nothing from ESPN, The Athletic, or Yahoo Sports. That’s a red flag the size of Westbrook’s triple-double trophy case.

Now let’s talk logistics. The Kings have 15 guaranteed contracts after adding Doug McDermott. No cap space. No obvious minutes to hand out. Malik Monk’s name has come up in trade rumors, but so far, no deal. They could waive Terence Davis, sure- but even then, would Westbrook be content with a reduced role behind Schroder? It’s not just about interest; it’s about fit. And Sacramento’s backcourt is already a packed house. Without a trade or cut, there’s literally no room to sign Russ unless the Kings make a move. That’s not speculation. That’s math.

In the end, the noise is real! But, so is the silence. Until the Kings front office or a trusted insider confirms it, we’re still in the speculation zone. And in July, speculation is king.