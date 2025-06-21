Fact Check: Is Sophie Cunningham Married to Cade Cunningham?

We all love a feel-good power-couple story, don’t we? Two stars, one court, maybe a championship baby on the way. And when your last names match? That’s social media gold. So when a meme started floating around claiming Cade Cunningham is married to WNBA player Sophie Cunningham, the internet lit up with excitement. Suddenly, fans were convinced they’d cracked the NBA-WNBA code to a secret hoops romance.

An Instgram page, ‘the_canbasketball’ posted about the same on Friday, and it even got more than 1.7k likes! Referring to a recent incident where Sophie got into a scuffle on the court, the page had Cade’s reaction as, “Just shows she’s a protective teammate. I am proud of my wife.“

Well, that’s not the case. Because while that quote may have been heartwarming (and meme-worthy), it’s entirely made up. Sophie Cunningham and Cade Cunningham are not married. They’re not dating. And this isn’t a secret romance, it’s just another example of what happens when timelines get too creative.

So let’s set the record straight for real. There is no public or private confirmation, past or present, of any romantic relationship between Sophie and Cade. No photos, no social media interactions, and no interviews suggesting any connection. We scanned media archives, checked their public profiles, and dug through legitimate sources. Nothing. The only thing they share? A last name. In fact, Cade is reportedly dating model and influencer, Nikia Withers.

Even the idea that they’re close friends seems to be a stretch. As of now, there’s no evidence they’ve interacted much (or at all). In other words, this is one of those classic “the internet made it up” situations.

Who is Sophie Cunningham?

Sophie Cunningham is a veteran guard in the WNBA, currently playing for the Indiana Fever after spending several seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. Known for her tenacity, scoring ability, and fearless on-court energy, Sophie made a name for herself at the University of Missouri before going pro. She’s earned a reputation as one of the toughest competitors in the league.

via Imago Jun 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) in the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Off the court, Sophie keeps things private. While she was previously linked to Jakob Neidig back in 2019, she has made it clear to fans that she is currently single. Her social media presence focuses heavily on her game, community efforts, and occasional lifestyle moments, but no signs of a secret NBA marriage anywhere whatsoever.

Who is Cade Cunningham?

Cade Cunningham is the face of the Detroit Pistons franchise and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. A former Oklahoma State Cowboys star, he’s built his NBA reputation as a poised, high-IQ floor general with massive upside. Even amid Detroit’s rebuilding struggles, Cade’s individual growth has been promising.

When it comes to his personal life, Cade’s relationship with Nikia Withers has been somewhat private, but it’s been mentioned in various lifestyle and entertainment outlets. So again, no crossover with Sophie, romantically or otherwise.

So, yes, we all love a good NBA-WNBA romance storyline. But this one? Pure fiction. While the memes may keep circulating, the reality is that both Sophie and Cade are too busy running their own lanes, separately. No wedding bells, no rings exchanged (except the ones they’re chasing professionally), and no need to keep refreshing Instagram hoping for a joint post.

Though instead of a power couple, what we have here are two powerhouses. Sophie Cunningham is climbing the ranks in the W, and Cade Cunningham is anchoring a franchise in the East. Shared last name? Sure. Shared life? Not even close. So next time you see that meme, enjoy the laugh… but don’t fall for the fantasy.