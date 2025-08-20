Famous Journalist Finally Ends LeBron James Dispute Over Lakers Star’s Latest Passion

There’s always something about LeBron James. He can dominate on the court, rewrite the record books, and still somehow trend because of… golf. Or a handshake, or in this case, a royal dust-up that started years ago and now found its surprising epilogue. And yes, Piers Morgan is involved. Because of course he is.

Back in 2019, Morgan went viral for ripping LeBron after the Lakers star casually wrapped an arm around Kate Middleton at a Brooklyn Nets game. To Morgan, it wasn’t casual. It was blasphemy. “You do not put your arm around the future queen of England!” he ranted, insisting that LeBron’s sweaty post-game embrace had violated sacred royal protocol. It was peak Piers with outrage, theatrics, and a warning that King James was no actual king at all. Fast-forward to now.

The same Morgan just posted a smiling photo with LeBron on Instagram, gushing about how much of a “class act” he was. The caption read like an overdue apology without ever saying the word. Call it the ceasefire nobody saw coming. “The King and I… What an honour to finally meet LeBron James.. one of the greatest basketball players in history, a true icon of American sport, and as it turns out, an incredibly nice guy. We share a love of golf, and, I think it would be fair to say, both of us have a game that is still ‘work in progress’ 🤣.. Thanks for your time, LeBron. You’re a class act.” But why now?

Timing, as always, is everything with LeBron. His golf swing recently went viral after clips from Stephen Curry’s Underrated Golf event circulated online. Jayson Tatum couldn’t resist a playful jab, hinting that the swing was more charity case than championship form. Curry himself offered a more diplomatic scouting report: “Good bones… he’s got potential.” Now, LeBron’s swing may have needed loosening up, but the bigger takeaway?

The four-time champion was spending more and more time in spaces that weren’t the hardwood. For fans and insiders, it felt less like leisure and more like a rehearsal for the next act. Golf as therapy, branding, and as a symbol that retirement whispers weren’t going away. Even his family was in on the speculation. Bryce James, LeBron’s youngest son, joked that his dad wouldn’t stick around the league long enough to share an NBA court with him. The remark, half playful, half pointed, hit harder. How? When paired with the fact that LeBron had already opted into a $52.6 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, while reports simultaneously floated that he wasn’t fully aligned with the franchise’s direction. Commitment?

Yes. Certainty? Not so much. And that’s the paradox of LeBron in 2025. He’s still elite, still capable of tilting any playoff race, yet constantly signaling that his timeline isn’t guaranteed. He speaks in breadcrumbs. A podcast joke about dropping 101 points in a mythical future game. A sideline moment at Curry’s golf event. Even his silence becomes headline material. Meanwhile, his public relationships remain as fascinating as his box scores.

The Morgan saga is one example. Another? Stephen A. Smith. The two have danced around each other for years, but Smith recently admitted flat out: “He doesn’t like me, and I don’t like him.” Their clashes have gone beyond basketball, crossing into personal territory. It’s the kind of cold war that only adds to the aura of a player who’s never been afraid to control his own narrative. Which brings us back to Piers Morgan.

Is King James royalty?

The same man who once told LeBron to keep his hands off royals now calls him an “incredibly nice guy.” The King and the kingmaker shaking hands, laughing, and, at least on Instagram, making peace. Maybe it’s growth. Maybe it’s a strategy. Or maybe it’s just LeBron once again doing what he does best: turning every storyline into part of his larger-than-life legacy. The basketball, though? Still dominant, even off the court.

LeBron averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists last season, showing no signs of decline even as Father Time circles. He has the most points scored in NBA history. The contract? That massive $52.6 million option keeps him as one of the league’s highest-paid stars, yet speculation about his fit in Los Angeles continues to swirl as Luka Doncic takes the spotlight. The family factor? Bronny already has fans wondering how long LeBron will hold on, and Bryce just gave the most honest answer yet.

The off-court ventures, on the other hand, keep expanding. From media companies to school initiatives to this new golf obsession, LeBron has positioned himself as bigger than basketball, something not even retirement can contain. He’s become part athlete, part the blueprint. Everyone sees what they want to see. And that’s why a single Instagram post with Piers Morgan matters.

It’s not just a photo. It’s another piece of the puzzle, another reminder that LeBron’s life exists at the intersection of sport, culture, and spectacle. The man who once broke protocol with the royals is now breaking bread with one of their loudest defenders. The King’s court has room for everyone, even former critics. For LeBron, this is the game beyond the game. The stats, contracts, and championships… all of it matters. But so does the narrative. He’s writing it every day, one viral photo at a time.