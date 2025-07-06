brand-logo
Fever Without Caitlin Clark Get Tyrese Haliburton’s Support After Positive Injury Recovery Update

ByVaibhavi Malhotra

Jul 5, 2025 | 9:18 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

What’s a 6’5” All-NBA guard doing at a WNBA game on a Saturday night? Making a statement, and not the quiet kind. How you wonder? Tyrese Haliburton showed up courtside to support the Indiana Fever as they took on the Los Angeles Sparks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with Caitlin Clark ruled out due to a groin injury, and no, this wasn’t some random pop-in. This was loyalty on display — loud, proud, and in full view of the cameras.

Because if there’s one thing Haliburton does well off the court (besides dress), it’s showing up for his people when it matters the most. That too, with Hali himself recovering from his Finals injury that cost him the championship of a lifetime. But there’s some good news, Indiana fans, Haliburton is positively all booted up as he is spotted courtside to cheer on Clark’s team.

The Fever hasn’t had it easy this season. Clark’s every move has been dissected under a national microscope, because, of course, it has! But having one of Indiana’s biggest names pull up? That’s a reminder that this is still her team, his state, their era… and the real ones ride together. Is Indiana quietly building a cross-league power duo? Come back here to find out!

Could Haliburton and Clark be the next iconic sports duo in Indiana's history?

