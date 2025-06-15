brand-logo
Adam Silver Faces Heat as Ex-NBA Referee Reveals League Secret Amid Finals Controversy

ByVaibhavi Malhotra

Jun 14, 2025 | 11:05 PM EDT

It happened again. The series is tied. The air feels rigged. And just hours after the Oklahoma City Thunder clawed their way back into the NBA Finals with a 111-104 win over the Indiana Pacers, something strange echoed from the past, louder than any buzzer. Tim Donaghy, the disgraced ex-referee and former best friend of Scott Foster, resurfaced with a damning reminder of what the NBA allegedly looks like behind closed doors. And now, Adam Silver is in trouble.

“You know, I think that, you know, when I was there, that the league would come in and if a team was up two games to none or three games to none in a series, they put the referees in a locker room and they’d show us 15 or 20 plays… And those plays always went for the team that was down in the series and against the team that was up,” Donaghy said in a resurfaced clip. “So that’s how they would manipulate the series… so it would be a 6-7 game series.”

He even recalled a league official tipping Jeff Van Gundy off about a targeted crackdown on Yao Ming. Sound familiar? A tied Finals. Foster on the whistle. And the script is playing out.. yet again. So what happens now? Can Game 5 be trusted? Or are we just watching reruns in real time? And if this piece of news alone made you go all “what the heck just happened,” keep an eye out here for more updates!

(This is a developing story…)

Can we trust the NBA Finals, or are we just watching a rigged spectacle unfold?

