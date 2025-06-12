Bennedict Mathurin’s Mother & Sister Share Wholesome Moment as Emotional Confession Emerges

They say the NBA Finals are about rings, trophies, and legacies. But sometimes, they’re just as much about faces in the crowd. The ones players never stop playing for. As cameras panned across the roaring crowd in Game 3 between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, one courtside moment caught fans by surprise: Bennedict Mathurin beaming toward the stands, moments after checking into the biggest game of his career. The reason?

His mother and sister had made the trip to watch him live, and what followed was one of the most heartfelt quotes of the Finals so far. “It’s good to see my mom, see my sister in the crowd. This is who I do it for, you know. I’m just very, very fortunate, very blessed to be able to have the opportunity to be out there and perform. Love mom, love sis.” All while hugging his mother dearest and tearing up, as his sister fan-girls over him, recording and clicking his pictures.

Bennedict Mathurin, the 22-year-old out of Montreal, has been one of Indiana’s most dynamic bench weapons this postseason, and one of its most emotionally grounded. He’s played with purpose, and it shows. From hitting big shots to locking in on defense, his energy has felt personal through and through.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba)

But beyond showing love for his family, Mathurin also emphasised, “You know, I think that, I don’t want to say it that way, a lot of people enjoy playing basketball, but I really love playing basketball. I think it’s, you know, family and basketball for me. So, me not, like I said, me not being able to play, I wish I could do anything to be on the court, but I couldn’t. So, like I said, trying to put myself in positions where I could learn about the game and just improve as much as I can.”

This latest moment of vulnerability is part of a growing narrative around Mathurin that, more than just a rising star, he’s a deeply grounded one. The sight of his mom and sister during the Finals was more than just a feel-good sideline shot. It was an overwhelming reminder of where his fire comes from.

And he’s delivered. Through 17 postseason games (including Game 3 of the Finals), Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 10.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 16.4 minutes, while shooting 42% from the field with the kind of toughness that doesn’t show up in a box score. And in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, particularly? He scored a game-high 27 points, along with 4 rebounds and 1 assist. He’s been fearless, attacking the rim, clutch from the corners, and consistent on the glass. A complete package, so to speak.

The bigger picture for Bennedict Mathurin

But his growth goes beyond the stat sheet. After being drafted 6th overall in 2022, his rookie year showed flashes of scoring brilliance. This year, under Rick Carlisle and alongside Tyrese Haliburton, he’s learned to play within a system and still make it his own. Guess he’s even treating his playmates like his family. Brotherhood check, always.

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) reacts to receiving a technical foul Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, during an NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

So when he looked up at his family in the stands and said, “This is who I do it for,” it wasn’t PR or a random sweet moment. It was what a family guy looks like. Something real off the court. Something that someday a little guy would look up to and say, “This is going to be me someday.”

Indiana’s Finals run has been filled with surprise heroes, emotional performances, and defining moments. For Mathurin, it’s about establishing. He’s becoming one of the Pacers’ most important culture guys, who is as tough, grateful, and plays like every second means something.

And in a postseason that’s been so much about star power, that emotional authenticity has broken through the noise. He may not be the face of the team yet, but he’s definitely one of its heartbeats. As the Pacers now lead the Finals 2-1 and gear up for a pivotal Game 4, Bennedict Mathurin isn’t just performing for Indiana. He’s performing for the two people who mean the most… the ones he saw in the crowd. Love mom. Love sis. And if Bennedict’s play is any expression, they’ve got a lot to be proud of.