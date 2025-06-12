Bill Belichick’s Involvement in Rick Carlisle’s Pacers to Combat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Revealed in Major Similarity

They say genius recognizes genius, but sometimes it disguises itself as well. And in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, it was Rick Carlisle pulling out a game plan straight out of Bill Belichick’s defensive handbook. While the Pacers clawed their way to a 2-1 series lead, Carlisle was out there scheming, and his primary target was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Because if not him, then who, really?

As Draymond Green put it on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis: “Bill Belichick, he said, ‘I’m going to double team your second best receiver. You’ve got to make people make decisions — go beat us with your first best receiver.” And well, Carlisle might not quote Belichick out loud, but his strategy said it loud and clear. SGA still dropped 24 points in Game 3, but the price was heavy. He had to wrestle through double teams, tight switches, and help defenders arriving early and often. The Thunder offense was stalling, sputtering, and leaning entirely on one man. So then, naturally, Rick Carlisle, more than respecting Shai, weaponized that respect against OKC. How, you ask?

What Carlisle’s doing isn’t about stopping Shai. It’s about starving everyone else. Indiana’s defense has loaded the paint, swarmed every drive, and dared players like Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to play outside their comfort zone. So far? They haven’t. Draymond nailed it again: “They’re telling him, ‘We’re willing to let you go beat us. We’re not letting Shai go beat us.”

It’s a philosophy born in football but translated to hardwood, and it’s messing with OKC’s rhythm. Carlisle’s defensive rotations have turned this series from a speed duel to a patience war. That’s how you neutralize an engine like SGA… not by stopping him, but by isolating him. Oof, you gotta love the chaos that basketball is! But if you thought that’s it, wake up, people, there’s more!

This isn’t the first time Rick’s fingerprints have turned a series. He’s long been known as a coach who exploits mismatches and simplifies chaos. But this level of commitment, you know, aligning his entire defense to overload on SGA’s gravity while daring everyone else to flinch, feels like a step beyond. And the most interesting thing is that it’s working.

How Rick Carlisle is Belichicking the Finals

Because Carlisle’s scheme is forcing OKC into constant recalculations. Gilgeous-Alexander drives, kicks, and suddenly the shot clock is at five. He resets, tries again, and boom, again, a help defender appears. It’s not the best basketball. It’s psychological warfare. And yes, it’s sustainable if Indiana keeps executing with Carlisle’s precision. TJ McConnell, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith — they’re playing the role of disruptive linebackers more than guards. “You look at those type of guys like TJ McConnell… he’s doing the same thing,” Draymond said. There’s no doubt that this is a straight-up structure revolving around chaos.

What Carlisle has always done best is shift the terms of engagement. He did it with Dirk in 2011. In the 2011 NBA Finals, Rick Carlisle pulled a championship-winning masterstroke when he inserted J.J. Barea into the starting lineup for Game 4, replacing DeShawn Stevenson, and also deployed a zone defense to disrupt the Miami Heat’s rhythm. The move paid off. Barea averaged 13.3 points and 4.7 assists in Games 4–6. The Mavs won three straight, leveraged their lockdown defense, and captured the title in six games.

And he’s doing it now with a crew built for disruption, not domination. Draymond, caught quoting a rival coach, joked: “You don’t quote the rival coach. But when we all got championships, it don’t even matter.” And that’s exactly the thing. Carlisle’s trying to get another by doing it his way, and no, not with flash, but with force.

As Game 4 approaches, the question isn’t whether SGA can shine again. He will. But can the Thunder’s supporting cast pass Rick Carlisle’s dare? Can they win four games this way? That’s the gamble. But if Rick’s going out, he’s going out Belichick-style. Doubling the unlikeliest guy and forcing greatness to live in uncomfortable places, you know the drill. Belichick would be proud. And maybe a little jealous.