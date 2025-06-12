Charles Barkley Catches Stray as Grant Hill Makes Tyrese Haliburton Statement

Tyrese Haliburton’s unselfish game has always been his calling card. But heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals with the series tied 1-1, the Pacers’ star is being asked to lean into something he’s never fully embraced, that is… taking over as a scorer. And Grant Hill made sure everyone, especially Charles Barkley, understood what that means.

Grant Hill laid it out with a wink and a jab, delivering both a sharp analysis and a vintage Chuck diss on national TV. “He’s really a ball mover… He doesn’t want [to score first]. It’s a little bit like Chuck wants to be a good golfer, but he’s not.” Haliburton’s pass-first style helped get Indiana to this stage, but Hill is hinting at what might need to change. The Thunder has begun tightening the screws defensively, daring Haliburton to take the shots he usually defers.

Throughout the playoffs, Haliburton is averaging just 18.4 points, efficient, but mild. If OKC keeps pressing up on Indiana’s shooters, the Pacers will need Haliburton to step out of his comfort zone and call his own number.

And with the Finals spotlight brighter than ever, how aggressively he chooses to be could decide everything for the Pacers. As for Chuck… it might be time to leave the clubs at home this week. More updates on Game 3 coming soon here! Keep an eye out, folks.

