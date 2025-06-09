Chet Holmgren Humorously Defends Alex Caruso From NBA Media After NBA Finals Record

The Pacers thought they’d cracked the code. But by the end of Game 2, they weren’t just trailing the scoreboard — they were getting harassed by a 30-year-old menace, namely Alex Caruso, who plays like his sneakers are powered by espresso shots. Final: Thunder 123, Pacers 107. Series tied 1-1. And if you’re wondering how OKC flipped the script, start by following the guy in the headband diving across your screen every other possession.

Yes, Shai was electric. But Alex Caruso? He was the spark that lit the building. Caruso didn’t just defend, he disrupted. He rattled. And the numbers? Historic. In 28 minutes, he dropped 20 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist. Thirty going on 20, apparently, and injected enough chaos into Indiana’s backcourt to throw off their entire rhythm. This wasn’t just hustle — it was high-IQ basketball wrapped in grit and wrapped again in duct tape.

His energy anchored that 19–2 second-quarter run that broke Indiana’s spirit. Caruso and Aaron Wiggins combined for 38 on 12-for-22 shooting, a historic NBA mark matched by one of only five duos in the last 50 years to do that in a Finals game.

So now, how would you describe Alex Caruso’s energy levels at 30 years old? The NBA media tried asking that during the post-game, and Chet Holmgren wasn’t having any of it. “Don’t disrespect our GOAT like that, man,” Chet shot back with a grin. “He’s one of those guys who you know is going to bring it every single night, whether he’s 22 or 30.” Not just a joke, but a subtle truth. This young OKC team feeds off Caruso’s controlled chaos, and he’s rewarded them with Finals moments that matter.

And honestly, who could argue after Game 2? Caruso was everywhere. And while Chet may have delivered the punchline, Caruso’s game did all the talking. The guy’s basically a Red Bull in sneakers. But now that that’s done, what’s next for this GOAT?

Alex Caruso is shaping the 2025 NBA Finals series

Look beyond the highlight dunks and big shotmakers — it’s Caruso who’s been OKC’s equilibrium. He’s the veteran in a locker room full of 25-and-unders, the voice in the huddle who’s been there before, the guy who doesn’t flinch when Indiana starts throwing haymakers. And it’s showing.

via Imago Nov 20, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) reacts after a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

This is the same Alex Caruso who won a title with LeBron in 2020, locking up Finals minutes on a Lakers team built for banners. The same guy who grinded through a Bulls rebuild, earned two All-Defensive Team nods, and got traded to OKC last summer in what felt like a quiet roster move at the time. And the same guy who motivated Jalen Williams before the Finals with his ring. But there’s nothing quiet about what he’s doing now. He came into these Finals as a role player. He might leave them a fan-favorite legend, yet again.

Chet might be the future. Shai might be the present. But Caruso? He’s the guy stitching it all together. On a roster loaded with athleticism and upside, it’s the 30-year-old doing the dirty work… and making it look artful. And if OKC pulls this thing off? Don’t be shocked if the Caruso jersey becomes a top seller in Bricktown. Because in a series filled with rising stars, the difference-maker might just be the guy who’s already worn the ring.

