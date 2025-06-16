Chet Holmgren Reveals Injury Concerns Before Game 5 as NBA Makes Major Broadcasting Call Amid Backlash

It’s do-or-die territory now. Game 5 of the NBA Finals is here, and if the series has taught us anything, it’s that neither the Thunder nor the Pacers are backing down. Blow-for-blow, bucket-for-bucket; this one’s been a warzone. And with the Larry O’Brien Trophy just two wins away, Monday night in Oklahoma is shaping up to be more than just another game; it’s the swing. The turning point. The one fans, analysts, and legends all agree tends to decide everything.

But here’s the thing: something’s shifted. You can feel it. Not just in the stakes or the scoreboard. Something deeper. The energy around this Game 5? It’s tense. Unpredictable. A storm’s brewing, and it’s not just because the NBA’s throwing it back to 2013 by bringing back broadcasted lineup intros. There’s another layer of drama bubbling under the surface. And it’s coming from one of OKC’s most crucial young guns.

There it is; Clemente Almanza just dropped this nugget on X: “Chet Holmgren tweaked his ankle in Game 4, and while he fought through it, it didn’t exactly feel great. “It did not feel good, I’ll tell you that… Once I stood up, I was good. I’m not leaving that game,” Holmgren admitted.

But with barely any recovery time and the Finals hanging in the balance, you’ve got to wonder: how close to 100% is the rookie phenom really? This isn’t just about grit now. It’s about durability, pain management, and whether Chet can still be the rim-protecting anchor and stretch-five floor spacer the Thunder desperately need with the series locked at 2-2.

Let’s not forget, Holmgren’s been a low-key beast this season. 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists a night, shooting a clean 49% from the field. He’s been that perfect complementary piece to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s offensive brilliance. The dude swats shots, stretches the floor, and has a basketball IQ that reads like a grad thesis. And while Chet’s injury stirred concern, the league was busy pulling off a nostalgia bomb. For the first time since 2013, starting lineup introductions will be broadcast live ahead of Game 5.

Yep, per Shams Charania, ABC is throwing it back to the Heat-Spurs Finals era. It might sound small, but in a playoffs haunted by presentation complaints, it feels like the league finally heard the fans.

So now we’ve got Chet gutting it out, the NBA fixing its Finals vibe, and a Game 5 that could swing the entire series. Whoever wins this one? History says they likely take the chip. It’s happened in 23 of the last 31 times a Finals was tied 2-2. And while all eyes are on SGA vs Haliburton, keep an eye on Holmgren. If that ankle acts up, or if he can’t bring the same rim protection, the whole dynamic shifts. And speaking of shifts, there’s another twist to this Holmgren tale you might not remember.

Chet’s bumpy NBA start: From Pro-Am horror to rookie resurrection

Flashback to August 2022. Just two months after being drafted, Chet suited up for the CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle. Gym packed. Energy buzzing. Opponent? LeBron James. Yeah, that LeBron. On a fast break, LeBron charges in, and Chet does what every baller dreams of; he meets the King at the rim. Bad idea. He lands awkwardly. Instantly limping. Fans could feel something was off.

Turns out, Chet suffered a brutal Lisfranc injury; a tear in the ligaments of his foot. Surgery followed. And just like that, his rookie season was over before it even began. For a guy constantly told he was “too skinny for the league,” this was the worst kind of validation for doubters. But Chet? He never sulked. He rehabbed, kept grinding, and came back swinging.

When the 2023-24 season tipped off, Holmgren started all 82 games. No minutes restriction. No excuses. Just a kid ballin’ like he had something to prove. Even when Coach Daigneault offered him rest during a brutal stretch, Chet said, “If I can go out there and play, I’m gonna play.” Grit? Off the charts.

Sure, he had another scare this season: a nasty fall in November led to a pelvic fracture that sidelined him for 39 games. But here he is, back in the Finals, fighting through pain again. Different year. Same hunger.

So here’s the real question: is Holmgren too skinny, or just too damn tough to bet against?