ESPN & Adam Silver in Deep Waters as OKC vs Pacers Finals Sparks NBA Uproar

You wait all year for this. The anthem, the lights, that goosebump moment when the Larry O’Brien glistens at center court. It’s supposed to really feel like the Finals. But when Game 1 tipped off in Oklahoma City, something felt… off. Something felt missing. And just like that, Adam Silver was at the heart (or lack thereof) of it all.

Daman Rangoola took to X, posting, “ESPN/ABC have degraded the NBA experience to a degree that goes underappreciated. It’s almost impressive.” Because what was supposed to be a crowning moment for two of the league’s most exciting young teams—Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Thunder and Tyrese Haliburton’s Pacers—has instead turned into a PR nightmare for the league office. Not because of the players, nor because of the basketball. But because of the vibe, something least expected from a Finals game as crucial as this one.

This latest wave of fan pushback came in response to Adam Silver’s recent comments addressing concerns over having two small-market teams in the Finals. “If we were going into a Super Bowl and it was Packers against Steelers, you guys would be celebrating that,” Silver said. “Those would be storied franchises. People wouldn’t be talking about the fact that Pittsburgh is a small market.”

But as Adam Silver defended the league’s competitive balance, fans had already moved on to another debate… one far more intuitive. It wasn’t just about who made the Finals, but how the Finals were being presented to begin with. In an era where aesthetics and emotion are everything, fans were left asking: where’s the drama, the prestige, and the legacy of the Finals feel?

Adam Silver and fans clash over the NBA Finals presentation

One fan posted, capturing the growing sentiment that the Finals just don’t feel like the Finals anymore: “The NBA Finals: 1 Ugly Scorebug, 2 YouTube Ads on Court, 0 Larry O’Briens, Doris Burke RUINING OUR BEAUTIFUL SPORT 💔💔💔”. Because, as per the fans, it looks like just another Wednesday night regular season matchup, and the aesthetics and emotions are being questioned. “NBA Finals court look like a regular season game…but the In-Season Tournament was doing s–t like this 🤦‍♂️”

Then came the question we’ve all been banging our heads on the wall for: “Based on this picture, you wouldn’t know it’s the NBA Finals. What happened to the NBA Finals that we know & love 😔” That gleaming Larry O’Brien trophy at center court? It’s more than metal. It’s the symbol of every team’s blood, sweat, and journey—the icon that says, “this is the biggest stage in basketball.” Without it, the Finals feel unfinished. And that’s exactly what one fan pleaded, “They really need to bring back the trophy in the middle of the court for the NBA finals.”

And to sum up all the fan rage online, another fan came up with the most relatable reaction ever. “It’s the NBA Finals and the NBA didn’t even show the National Anthem, Pre-Game intros, no logo on court or jerseys. These are little things but they’re so important for the experience.”

But even before Game 1 tipped off, online discourse had already shifted toward TV ratings, with critics claiming a Pacers-Thunder Finals wouldn’t draw national interest. But Adam Silver wasn’t having any of it.

“It’s been intentional from our standpoint to create a system—a collective bargaining agreement—that allows more teams to compete,” the Commissioner added.

That mission succeeded. The Pacers and Thunder earned their way here. But in the eyes of fans, the league forgot to bring the magic with them. The Finals may be tied 0-0 currently, but the court of public opinion? Already hostile… and growing louder. The question is no longer just “Who wins?” It’s “Can the NBA fix this feeling before it’s too late?”

