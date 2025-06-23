In Emotional Message, Pat McAfee Claims Tyrese Haliburton Will Sacrifice His Entire Life to Survive Injury

Is it really over? For Indiana, yes… and it ended in heartbreak. The Pacers fell 91–103 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, but the final score only tells part of the story. Tyrese Haliburton, the face of Indy’s fairytale run, was ruled out with a right leg injury early on. And in the aftermath, Pat McAfee poured his heart out for the hometown hero.

“We’re all bummed for Tyrese.. actually sick to our stomachs for him,” McAfee wrote on X. “He was playing thru a lot… and ultimately will have to sacrifice his entire life to get back healthy.” The Pacers were underdogs, overlooked, and called overrated. And yet, they made it to the biggest stage. “It was truly a HELL OF A RIDE,” McAfee added. For a city that rediscovered its joy, this loss cuts deep, but the fight? Forever remembered.

Were the basketball gods really team OKC tonight with Haliburton’s injury? Either way, the internet conspiracy wheels are spinning fast, and everyone is worried for Hali dearest, who, well, might take 8-10 months to recover. Come back here for more updates as we get to the bottom of this plot!

(This is a developing story…)