Jalen Williams Makes Unwanted NBA Finals History vs Pacers In Game 6 Loss

Wait… that Jalen Williams? The one Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once called “one of the biggest reasons why we are here”? Yeah, well, Game 6 just put a brutal stain on that résumé. As the Thunder untangled in a 108-91 loss to the Pacers, Williams found himself etched into the wrong kind of NBA Finals history. Not for a game-winner, not for a poster dunk, but for recording the lowest plus/minus ever in a Finals game. That’s right: minus-40 in just 27 minutes.

But it’s not just the stats that are concerning here. It’s the story they are telling. Williams had 16 points, sure, but went 6-of-13 from the field, missed all four of his threes, grabbed just three rebounds, and dished one lonely assist. And the three turnovers? Each felt like a momentum killer. Indiana feasted when he was on the floor, and by the time the fourth quarter hit, the damage was historic.

It’s a bummer for a player who’s been vital to OKC’s rise, and a reminder of how cruel these bright lights can be. With the series headed for a winner-take-all Game 7, all eyes now turn to how Williams and the Thunder bounce back. Because in June, redemption’s always one night away. Come back here for more updates!

(This is a developing story…)