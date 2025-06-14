Obi Toppin’s Daughter Shares Wholesome Moment With Tyrese Haliburton Before Game 4

There’s intensity, there’s pressure, and then there’s Tyrese Haliburton turning into Uncle Ty right before Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Just before the opening buzzer of Game 4, Haliburton found himself in a different kind of moment, one that had nothing to do with defensive coverages or Finals pressure. What then, you wonder? Obi Toppin’s daughter, Remi, wearing a tiny Indiana Pacers jersey, stood waiting. And Tyrese, with zero hesitation, wrapped her in the kind of warm, familiar hug that only happens when someone feels like family.

He crouched down, smiled, and the words rolled out, “What’s up, girl? What’s up? You look cute today. It’s a nice jersey. You tied it yourself? Yeah, I know. I know.” Now that was less a conversation, a more shared rhythm like they’d done this a dozen times before. For a brief second, the Finals faded. The crowd, the cameras, even the stakes of a franchise moment, all took a backseat to one simple interaction.

Tyrese didn’t need to perform here. He was just showing up the way he always has for Indiana, as someone who sees people. Even the smallest ones in the room. And maybe that’s part of his magic. The ability to carry the moment without ever letting it carry him. But, a guy that full of love… can he snatch away a win in Game 4?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba) Expand Post

That’s exactly the thing about Haliburton. He’s the walking, breathing proof that where there is love, there is war. He’ll melt your heart in the tunnel, then torch you from 30 feet out. With Game 4 underway, you never know what to expect from this powerhouse that is Indiana!

And speaking of the heart, Obi Toppin is right in the gooey center of that story. Born in Brooklyn with streetball swagger (his dad, a dunk legend known as Dunkers Delight), Obi took the scenic route to NBA stardom. A Dayton breakout, Slam Dunk champ, and now one of Indiana’s most electric engines off the bench.

Off the court? He’s got his MVP squad there, too. Obi’s fiancée, Magdalena Bellinger, a former collegiate soccer standout at George Mason, has been his ride-or-die since the college days. The couple share two children, including little Remi, who absolutely stole the spotlight courtside and reminded us what all this fight is really for.

Though Remi’s adorable moment stole the pregame show, her dad has quietly been one of Indiana’s most consistent tone-setters. That Haliburton-Toppin connection? It’s bigger than basketball. They’re teammates, yes. But more than that, they’re friends who know each other’s rhythms both on and off the court.

Obi Toppin’s Finals impact hits close to home

Toppin’s family is often seen courtside, and it’s not just optics. It’s culture. It’s the kind of community bond that feels like college energy wrapped in NBA polish. And in these Finals, Obi’s play has spoken volumes. He’s averaging 8.9 points and 3.8 rebounds off the bench through the postseason, along with 1.3 assists and 0.5 steals, not exactly the best stats, yes. But whether it’s a perfectly-timed alley-oop or a soaring weak-side block, his minutes matter. His vibes matter.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 27, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) celebrates a made basket in the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Because when Obi checks in, the pace picks up. The energy spikes. And that chemistry with Haliburton? It’s like they’re communicating in shorthand, eyes meet, lob goes up, crowd erupts… you know the drill. Haliburton even once admitted, when asked about his on-court shenanigans with Toppin, he said, “That’s just going to be there naturally.” Toppin might not be Indiana’s headline guy, not yet anyway, but his presence is the glue that keeps their second unit humming.

These Finals aren’t just about stars anymore. They’re about stories, stories that go far beyond the hardwood — Grandpas, daughters, girlfriends — who still somehow end up being the talk of the game. And Obi’s story is quietly one of the most impactful. From growing into his role after a mid-season surge to becoming a go-to spark plug in the biggest moments, Toppin’s arc is peaking at just the right time. And let’s not forget what’s at stake here, people. Teams that win Game 3 in a 1-1 Finals series? They go on to win the championship 80.5% of the time. Every edge, every emotional lift, every “aww” moment counts.

This Pacers squad thrives on that balance. Fire and family, highlights and hugs. And in a series where every possession is overstated, don’t be surprised if the most powerful plays start off the court. Maybe even with a hug, a jersey compliment, and a little girl named Remi.