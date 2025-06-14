brand-logo
Pacers Legends Including Reggie Miller Celebrate Early as Alex Caruso Stirs OKC to Game 4 Win

ByVaibhavi Malhotra

Jun 13, 2025 | 11:43 PM EDT

With 3:52 left in the fourth, the Gainbridge crowd roared as Reggie Miller and a full squad of Pacers legends stood courtside for a picture that felt… premature. Smiles flashed, chests puffed, cameras clicked. And then? Silence. Because someone forgot to tell Alex Caruso, the game wasn’t over. The veteran guard, known for his playoff grit, stirred Oklahoma City back to life with 20 points, diving for loose balls, locking up possessions, and steadying a young Thunder squad just when it mattered most. What looked like a feel-good Pacers photo op quickly turned awkward. Because Caruso flipped the script.

Reggie, standing tall in Pacers lore, looked on in stunned disbelief. This was supposed to be the night Indiana made a statement. Instead, it became a warning: never count out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, not for a second. The legends showed up. The moment just didn’t go their way. And now? The series is heading back to OKC, tied. Keep an eye out here for more updates!

(This is a developing story…)

Did the Pacers legends jinx the game, or was Caruso just too clutch for them?

