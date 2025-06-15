Scott Foster Relieved as Adam Silver’s League Responds After Outrage Over NBA Finals Game 4

NBA fans were convinced. The refs were cooked. It wasn’t the buzzer or the roar of the arena that shook the NBA Finals after Game 4, but the sound of millions hammering keyboards in fury. The outrage? Nuclear. The target? Familiar. Twitter was ready to write a 10-part docuseries titled “Whistles of Corruption.” And just like that, Scott Foster’s name trended once again as fans demanded answers after a wild 111-104 finish between the Thunder and Pacers. But then came the plot twist.

The league’s official Last Two Minute (L2M) report of the NBA Finals Game 4 dropped, and there wasn’t a single mistake to be found. Not one. According to Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire, the NBA’s internal review gave a clean bill of health to the crew that officiated the Thunder’s Game 4 win over the Pacers. For Foster, the “Extender”, who’s no stranger to controversy, the report acts like armor… at least for now.

Still, don’t expect the noise to fade away completely. Because in today’s NBA Finals, trust in refs doesn’t bounce back on a whistle. But this? It’s a start. Keep an eye out here for updates!

(This is a developing story…)