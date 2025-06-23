Scottie Pippen Makes Game 7 All About Himself After Michael Jordan Fans Express Displeasure

What could possibly outshine the deafening buzz of a Finals Game 7? For Scottie Pippen, it’s the glitter of six championship rings, and he’s making sure you hear them. As Oklahoma City and Indiana prepare for the most important game of their basketball lives, Pippen hijacked the spotlight with a vintage flex on X: “NBA Finals… Game 7? Never heard of it. 🏆😏” He followed it up with, “Sorry, can’t hear some of you. These 6 rings are too loud. 🤣🏆” And of course, Pippen wasn’t just talking about the rings.

He was revving up an old feud and throwing some shade at a moment meant for the next generation. Game 7 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers is historic: it’s the first NBA Finals Game 7 since 2016. For OKC, it’s a shot at destiny with their youngest-ever Western Conference champion core. For the Pacers, it’s a fairytale postseason led by Tyrese Haliburton (now ruled out due to a right leg lower injury), proving that toughness and chemistry can topple stars.

But just while the game was going on, Pippen inserted himself into the narrative… and it’s not just because he’s feeling nostalgic. The post reignited the fire between him and Michael Jordan, a rift that’s gone from uncomfortable to undeniable. Their once-legendary partnership began untangling after The Last Dance, which Pippen has since labeled as a self-serving Michael Jordan project. He claimed the documentary minimized his contributions and elevated MJ at the team’s expense. At first, Pippen said he wasn’t “too pleased” with the doc. Later, he admitted he was flat-out “livid.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Their feud became public and, at times, downright venomous. In interviews and his memoir Unguarded, Pippen insisted he’d still win six titles even if he never played with MJ—a statement that made headlines and sparked backlash from across the league. Draymond Green, Charles Barkley, and Jerry West were just a few who called out Pippen for minimizing Jordan’s legacy. The cherry on top? Pippen calling MJ a “horrible” player who “ruined” the game of basketball. Wow.

Which is why Pippen’s latest flex didn’t land quite the way he may have hoped. Instead of unanimous praise, the post got a flurry of fan responses, with some adoring, others downright brutal. And Michael Jordan fans, well, not having any chill.

Scottie Pippen and the fan reactions that stung

One fan replied enthusiastically, which seemed much more like sarcasm, saying, “Love the flex, Scottie!! 👏👏💪” echoing admiration for the legend’s career and titles. But it didn’t take long for the criticism to arrive. “Most the teams you played in the finals were a–,” another fan jabbed, a not-so-subtle dig at the weaker competition the Bulls faced during their dynasty years. But of course, there were nostalgic defenders too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Basketball – Men’s Gold Medal Game – France vs United States – Bercy Arena, Paris, France – August 10, 2024. Megan Rapinoe and Scottie Pippen during the gold medal game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

“Yeah…… you should be thanking MJ everyday……. Couldn’t have done it without him,” someone wrote, perhaps forgetting that basketball has evolved quite a bit since. One of the most amusing replies, though? “@grok please advise a hearing aid options to this old f—.“ Oh, my! Nothing like an NBA Finals between two young teams like OKC and Pacers to unleash the fans’ genuine rage, still reinforcing the idea that Pippen’s time has passed.

Another user hit harder, tweeting: “@ScottiePippen Listen up, if you think you’re slick with those Game 7 jitters, you’re in for a rude awakening… legacy ain’t about the final buzzer; it’s about dominating from the tip-off, no cap. Keep dreaming about that seventh game while we’re busy rewriting history…”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As OKC and Indiana fight for a legacy-defining 48 minutes, the story belongs to them. Only and entirely them. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and Chet Holmgren aren’t chasing echoes of the past, people. They’re building something new. No matter who walks away with the trophy tonight, this Game 7 won’t just be remembered for the result. It’ll be remembered as the moment the NBA’s next great chapter officially began.

So while Scottie Pippen might be flexing rings from the past, tonight’s stars are writing history of their own, and not even the loudest bling can drown that out. History will write a new name tonight, so jokes on Scottie dearest.