Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes NBA Finals Record That Michael Jordan Never Achieved

The Pacers didn’t just lose Game 2 of the NBA Finals… they got a Shai-sized reality check. Final score? 123-107. Series tied. And the thunderous message sent by OKC’s quietest superstar? Unmistakable. Because what do you call it when you outscore expectations, rewrite history, and leave Michael Jordan in the dust, all before Game 3? You call it the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander experience.

Through his first two games on the NBA’s biggest stage, SGA has poured in a jaw-dropping 72 points—more than any player ever in their Finals debut. That includes LeBron. That includes Kobe. But importantly, that includes His Airness. A 38-point explosion in Game 1. A 34-point follow-up in Game 2. And he’s doing it with that same signature swagger—no screaming, no theatrics, just buckets. After Game 2’s clinic to even the series, it’s clear that Shai’s not here to shake hands. He’s here to rewrite the script.

Considering Jordan’s legendary status as the ultimate clutch performer, this feat marks just how rare and extraordinary Shai’s emergence is. While MJ built his legacy over multiple Finals appearances, Shai has already set a new standard for scoring explosiveness right out of the gate, changing the conversation about what a Finals debut can look like forever.

And with his 72-point total, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has now passed Allen Iverson for the most points through a player’s first two career Finals games in NBA history. And he did it without forcing shots or chasing stats. Every possession has looked like an extension of his natural flow — midrange pull-ups, patient drives, free throws in the clutch. It’s a symphony, not a solo.

“I’m just being myself. I don’t think I’ve tried to reinvent the wheel or come in with a different mindset — just trying to approach the game the right way. And I think I’ve done a pretty good job of that so far,” Shai said post-game. “Now, I’d definitely trade the points for two wins, for sure. But this is where we are — we can’t go back in the past. All we can do is focus on making the future better, and that’s exactly what I’m locked in on.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is owning the moment

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 36.0 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 steals in the Finals so far, shooting nearly 50% from the field. The way he’s dissecting the Pacers’ defense, it’s hard to believe this is his first Finals appearance. And for OKC, this is more than just tying up the series… it’s confirmation. Confirmation that the MVP is peaking at the exact right time. Confirmation that this young team is not too early to the party.

via Imago Feb 7, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) smiles after scoring against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

For Indiana, though? It’s a loud reminder that they’re not just facing a deep team. They’re facing that guy. Because Oklahoma City isn’t winning on Shai’s brilliance alone. Chet Holmgren is anchoring the paint like a vet, Jalen Williams is torching closeouts, and the bench, led by Isaiah Joe’s timely threes, has become an X-factor factory. This is a team that’s not only young and talented, but terrifyingly composed. Like they skipped the growing pains and went straight to “we’ve been here before” mode.

But let’s not forget Mark Daigneault, who’s quietly orchestrating this entire surge with tactical switches that even playoff-tested coaches are struggling to keep up with. His defensive tweaks paid off big time, as the Thunder disrupted the Haliburton connection and threw varied looks at Indiana’s pace. Cason Wallace came off the bench to shadow Tyrese Haliburton, forcing the Pacers’ star into an off night and stalling Indiana’s offensive flow early. Add in a punishing 19–2 second-quarter run and bench contributions from Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins, and Jalen Williams, and suddenly the Thunder controlling the game from tip-off.

So sure, Shai’s numbers shine bright, but at the end of the day, it’s OKC’s team effort lighting up the box score. And with Game 3 looming, the Thunder have momentum, a red-hot MVP, and a supporting cast that looks built for June. Still think this team showed up too early? Neither do they.