Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Surpasses Michael Jordan and LeBron James’ NBA Finals Record After Game 5

There are moments when greatness screams, and Game 5? It was one of them. With everything on the line, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a masterpiece with 31 points, 10 assists, 2 steals and 4 blocks. The kind of poise that belongs to legends. Oklahoma City beat Indiana 120–109 and took a 3–2 lead in the NBA Finals. But if you think SGA did just that? You might want to rethink that. Because boy, did that man make history, yet again, just like that!

Remember how he made a Finals record with 72 points in his first two games that even the legendary Michael Jordan couldn’t score in a Finals debut? Yeah. He now did one better. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander now holds the record for the most 30-point, 5-assist games in a single postseason (12), passing Michael Jordan (1990) and LeBron James (2018). Sure. No problem, read that again!

For a player making his Finals debut, this run is anything but ordinary. It’s a star turning the corner into something bigger… something iconic. This is the kind of run that carves names into walls. That shifts narratives. That reminds you why the game makes your chest tighten. Oklahoma City is now one win from the mountaintop, and their leader is walking with giants. What’s next? Come back here to find out!

(This is a developing story…)