Shams Charania Ends Trade Rumor From Pacers Locker Room Before Myles Turner’s Sudden Exit

There’s never a dull moment in the NBA… especially not during the Finals weekend. While most fans were busy debating MVP picks and overanalyzing highlight reels, Indiana was quietly making its biggest move off the court. And no, it didn’t involve a last-second shot or a locker room meltdown. It involved something even rarer: the Pacers changing their entire financial philosophy. So what triggered this sudden pivot just hours before Game 2? The answer is Myles Turner.

Just hours before Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals, Shams Charania dropped a Finals-weekend shocker—one that didn’t involve a buzzer-beater or a surprise lineup tweak, but rather, a financial and philosophical pivot inside the Pacers’ locker room. On NBA Countdown, Shams revealed what insiders have suspected for weeks: Indiana is ready to break tradition to keep its defensive cornerstone, Myles Turner. “We’re talking about someone who has the most blocks in Pacers’ franchise playoff history,” Shams said. “And Indiana wants to keep it that way.”

That means the rumors of Myles being shopped around are officially over. Instead, the Pacers are ready to do something they haven’t done in 20 years—they’re stepping into the luxury tax to keep their defensive anchor and longest-tenured player happy. “There’s mutual interest in getting a deal done,” Shams added, pointing out Indiana’s commitment to building around Turner and Tyrese Haliburton.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Turner, who played a pivotal role in containing the Thunder’s offense in Game 1, is central to that plan. But drama didn’t end there: during Game 2, Turner suddenly checked out early and headed back to the Pacers’ locker room, a move that instantly sparked whispers and speculation. Though he’s back out on the floor now and the trade talks are dead, the intrigue is very much alive. As the Finals heat up, all eyes will be on Turner—not just for his blocks and rebounds, but for what comes next, both on and off the court.

But before this Finals shake-up, Myles Turner’s name had become a near-constant in trade rumor bingo. Linked to every team under the sun—from the Lakers to the Hornets—Turner somehow managed to stay in Indiana season after season, often without a peep.

Even this past February, Myles himself joked that he’d “survived” trade deadlines again, celebrating with a “Survivor” meme referencing his recurring status as a trade candidate. However, he kept his head down, showed up, and blocked shots like his life depended on it. And now? It’s finally paying off with an expected $30-plus million a year on his next contract.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Myles Turner’s career finally gets a rewrite

Let’s be honest, Myles Turner has been linked to more trade rumors than actual trades in the last few years. Lakers, Pistons, Warriors—you name it, he is on their radar. But none of those deals ever came to life, not yet anyway. Even Jake Fischer reported, “The Pistons stand behind Brooklyn as the only apparent free agent bidder this summer… Detroit has the wiggle room to create roughly $17 million in cap space depending on the roster path it chooses … or the Pistons could opt to focus on further trades.” Now, with Shams confirming the Pacers’ intent to re-sign him, it looks like Indiana is finally saying what fans have been wondering: Why trade a franchise pillar when you can build around him?

USA Today via Reuters Apr 28, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) celebrates a made basket during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t just a loyalty play, but a basketball decision, to be fair. Turner leads the franchise in playoff blocks, and he’s been one of the league’s most fearsome rim protectors for years. In the 2025 postseason, he’s averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game—anchoring Indiana’s defense with a presence that changes how teams attack the paint. Against OKC in Game 1, he helped hold the Thunder to just 15 points in the paint, despite their athletic edge.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Locking in Turner signals a shift in mindset for a Pacers franchise that has long avoided the luxury tax and leaned on mid-tier rosters. The message now? This core is worth investing in. For Turner, it’s vindication – proof that staying the course can finally earn you more than trade chatter.

And if Game 2’s early exit scared Pacers fans for even a second, the sight of Turner returning to the bench shortly after was a sigh of relief. A player whose quiet consistency is finally being rewarded with both belief and the bag.