Stephen A. Smith Under Fire in OKC Before NBA Finals Game 5 Amid Jay Williams Comments

There are cold takes, and then there’s Stephen A. Smith looking like he’d rather be anywhere else but courtside during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. As the camera cut to ESPN’s most recognizable face, giving off major solitaire energy, and not Finals intensity, the internet did what it does best… cooked him. Forget body language experts. NBA Twitter had seen enough.

“ESPN producers forcing Stephen A Smith to watch Game 5 tonight 😭,” one fan wrote, mirroring what half of Pacers vs Thunder Twitter was thinking. The other half? Unleashing full-blown theatre energy. “I’d rather watch Bella Ramsey’s entire filmography with no breaks than watch Stephen A Smith talk about basketball for 10 minutes,” another user posted. “Good news is ESPN breaks up his BS with 194718 commercial breaks.” Be right back, because that was one stray shot!

And if that courtside glare wasn’t enough, Stephen A. came into Game 5 already carrying heat from earlier in the week. On First Take, he lit the fuse by calling Giannis Antetokounmpo an “underachiever” if he doesn’t win another ring. “That was one of your worst takes I’ve heard in a long time, man,” Jay Williams fired back, live on air. “That was horrible… we really need to reframe these conversations.”

Whether Smith was bored, pretending to be above the action, or just multitasking, fans weren’t having it. With the series tied 2-2 in the NBA Finals, Thunder vs. Pacers, no less, Game 5 should’ve been the kind of night that has fans glued to their screens. But with all the yapping about officiating bias and now Stephen A. tuning in the broadcast, it makes you wonder if they are trying to make the audience turn the game off on purpose? More updates coming soon, folks. Keep an eye out here!

(This is a developing story…)

