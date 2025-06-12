T. J. McConnell’s Grandfather Reveals Hilarious Name for Pascal Siakam in Wholesome Post-Game Exchange

They say the NBA Finals are where legends are made. But sometimes, it’s also where the best grandpa moments go viral. After the Indiana Pacers took a 2-1 lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Finals, there was one off-court moment that nearly stole the spotlight. T. J. McConnell, fresh off yet another energetic shift off the bench, met his family post-game. The cameras caught a light-hearted, wholesome exchange between his grandfather and Pascal Siakam, or should we say, “Shakam.“

Yes, you read that right. In the now-viral clip, McConnell’s grandfather affectionately dubbed Siakam as “Shakam” while the group shared smiles and laughs after the game. The moment has fans swooning across social media, not just for the nickname but for the rare glimpse into McConnell’s tight-knit support system during the biggest games of his career, especially after the difficult childhood he had.

For the McConnell family, this playoff run has come with mixed emotions. T. J. McConnell’s grandmother passed away on May 23, right in the middle of Indiana’s Eastern Conference Finals battle with the Knicks. Because the first two games were in New York, T.J. wasn’t there in person, and instead, he said goodbye over FaceTime. Man, that ought to hurt.

“We were cheering, but were so sad, too. It was something. The day she passed away, we all got to watch T.J. play that night,” Tim McConnell told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. T.J. responded the only way he knows how: with heart. He dropped 10 points in Game 1’s comeback win and followed it with another 10-point, 4-assist effort in Game 2.

When the Pacers finally punched their ticket to the Finals, Tim echoed the same disbelief he had when T.J. first entered the league. “I got on that court and just kept saying, ‘I can’t believe my son is going to the NBA Finals.’” And now, just weeks later, that same court witnessed Grandpa McConnell accidentally creating the nickname of the year.

But this playful exchange came layered with deeper emotion. T. J. McConnell’s journey to this moment has been anything but breezy. The 33-year-old was never supposed to make it here.

T. J. McConnell’s Finals run carries family weight

Coming out of high school, he wasn’t ranked. In college, he transferred from Duquesne to Arizona just to prove he belonged. And when he went undrafted in 2015, he still clawed his way into the NBA with the tanking Philadelphia 76ers.

Even his time with the Pacers has been defined by hustle, not headlines. Backing up Tyrese Haliburton, McConnell has thrived in his niche — an engine off the bench who never needs the spotlight to shine. Game 3 was no different. In just six minutes of first-half action, he posted 2 points, 4 assists, and 3 steals, electrifying the Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd and earning a nod from ESPN’s Mike Breen: “Back in Indianapolis, T. J. McConnell has sparked the 33-year-old backup point guard, undrafted 10th year in the league. Grown up in Pittsburgh, his dad was his high school coach. Says T.J., ‘He coached me as hard as you can coach anyone. It was frustrating, it was difficult.'”

That difficulty wasn’t confined to the hardwood. “Nights at dinner, sometimes they weren’t speaking. Mom had to be the buffer,” Breen added. “But now he realizes he’s not here without his dad. He’s so grateful for all his dad did for him.” McConnell finished Game 3 with 10 points, 5 assists, 5 steals, and 1 rebound in just 15:06 minutes. His energy shifted intensity every time he checked in… a vintage McConnell performance, full of grit and tempo control that helped Indiana take back command of the series.

While Haliburton grabs headlines and Siakam delivers MVP-level plays, it’s McConnell who often sparks the soul of this Pacers team. He’s the guy diving for loose balls, rallying the crowd, and now starring in one of the most lovable Finals moments.

The Pacers may be two wins away from the franchise’s first-ever championship, but it’s little moments like this that remind everyone what makes basketball special. Behind the numbers and the pressure, there are families, memories, and the occasional slip of the tongue that turns Pascal Siakam into “Shakam.” And honestly? We’re all here for it.