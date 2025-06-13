Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend Is Turning Heads With Terry Crews Moment After Message to Pacers

There’s something about this Pacers run that feels bigger than basketball. The city’s buzzing. The underdog storyline’s catching fire. And somewhere in the middle of it all? Tyrese Haliburton, cool-headed, floor-commanding, and completely unbothered by the moment. He’s owning the Finals, quietly turning Indiana into the NBA’s most unlikely feel-good saga of the season. And just like Tyrese is showing out on the court, Jade Jones is matching that energy off it.

Because apparently, Jade Jones is running on good vibes and Finals wins this June, and honestly, who could blame her? As the Pacers inched ahead 2–1 in the NBA Finals, Jones, Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend, didn’t let the moment slide. First came the subtle flex with an Instagram Story with the caption, “two down two to go!! 💛💛,” short, sweet, and locked in on the bigger picture. Then, TikTok happened.

In a video that’s already been making the rounds, Jade Jones linked up with none other than the former football player and legendary actor, Terry Crews, to reenact that iconic ‘White Chicks‘ scene. You know the one — “And I need you, and I miss you…” complete with exaggerated singing, full dramatics, and enough meme energy to power Indiana’s starting five. Terry, who was courtside for Game 3, looked like he was having the time of his life. Jade matched the vibe effortlessly as the ultimate hype girl. It was a celebration of pure joy, performance, and a bit of a power statement, rightly so.

But while Jade Jones is out here stealing scenes with movie-worthy cameos, Tyrese Haliburton is busy stealing the show on the court. The Pacers guard delivered another coordinated masterclass in Game 3, proving yet again that he’s more than just Indiana’s franchise player. He’s their emotional anchor, floor general, and yes, their cultural reset, too. And now? Tyrese Haliburton is two wins away from delivering what even the Reggie Miller era never could… an NBA championship.

via Imago Credits: Jade Jones’ Instagram

And mind you, this isn’t just about his Finals stats, though they’re a story on their own: 17.7 points, 7.7 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.0 turnovers. It’s about poise, timing, the calm chaos he creates, the way he bends the tempo to his will, all while looking like he’s having the time of his life. At just 25, Tyrese Haliburton is playing like he’s been here before. And maybe in spirit, he has, who knows, really?

It’s not just teammates who’ve been moving to his beat. Just ask Oklahoma City, the league’s top seed and darling of the West, until Tyrese and the Pacers turned their pace into quicksand. Haliburton, “The Moment“, didn’t out-muscle the Thunder, never wanted to. He outsmarted them. In a series that was supposed to be about Shai’s rise, it was Tyrese who controlled the narrative, slipping passes through cracks, shifting gears mid-possession, turning every defensive gamble into a lesson in timing. OKC’s youth looked stunned, while Indiana looked ready.

Tyrese Haliburton has everyone dancing, literally

And you think momentum is just a buzzword? Tell that to every team that fumbled Game 3 and never touched the trophy again. Word on the street is… Game 3 changes everything. In NBA Finals history, when a series is tied 1-1, the Game 3 winner goes on to win the championship 80.5% of the time — that’s 33 out of 41 times. Luck or pattern? Maybe both.

But let’s not forget, trends always have exceptions. In 2013, San Antonio smoked Miami in Game 3 — and still lost in seven. In 2015, the Cavs took a 2–1 lead, then watched Golden State roll off three straight. So yes, history may be leaning Indiana’s way, but history also has a cruel sense of humor.

via Imago Nov 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Off the court, Jade and Tyrese’s bond continues to be a subtle, if not central, part of the Pacers’ rise. She’s been present for all the big moments. The All-Star hosting, the deep playoff push, the media circuits… you name it. And just like that, her recent TikTok celebration was partner meets fan energy, amplifying Tyrese’s success in her own spotlight.

And that moment, frankly, is monumental. Tyrese Haliburton is redefining what it means to be a franchise player in Indiana, while also redefining how the world sees Midwest basketball. Flashy but grounded, confident but controlled, stylish… but all about substance. And honestly? What could be better than that?

The Haliburton era is here, and Jade Jones might just be its first lady, along with Rick Carlisle Belichick-ing the Finals. Seems like football and the hardwood have joined alliances in the 2025 NBA Finals. And if the vibes are any sign, Indiana isn’t just two wins away from history, but two wins away from becoming the league’s favorite plot twist. Game 4 awaits, and the pressure’s only adding to it. But so far? The Pacers are dancing with it. Literally.