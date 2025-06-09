Who Is Jorge Sedano, Replacing Lisa Salters for NBA Finals Game 2?

You tuned in expecting Lisa Salters. The steady sideline presence, the Finals vet. But Game 2 of the NBA Finals is switching things up on the court and your screen. Out of nowhere, Jorge Sedano is the name lighting up your feed.

Plot twist? Absolutely. But this isn’t some mid-season fill-in. When ESPN pulls Sedano off the bench, you know there’s something real behind the scenes. And now, just as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton are dueling it out for basketball glory, there’s a new face courtside soaking up every timeout, whisper, and water break.

So, who is Jorge Sedano, and what happened to Lisa Salters? And why the big replacement now? Only one way to find out!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Lisa Salters’ replacement, Jorge Sedano?

Born in New York and raised in Miami, Jorge Sedano launched his broadcasting career in 1999 at Miami’s WAFN-AM 1700 while still in college. Fast forward to 2004–2007, he was anchoring studio coverage for the Miami Heat Radio Network, working through the team’s rise to the championship stage. By 2010, Sedano had added television chops as a sports anchor at CBS4 Miami and then at Fox/Sun Sports covering Heat telecasts.



His leap to ESPN came in 2013, bringing him into the national spotlight. He’s since become a regular voice across SportsCenter, NBA Today, Around the Horn, and serves as a consistent sideline reporter for NBA and college football games. On the radio side, Sedano shines as co-host of Sedano & Kap on ESPN LA 710—where his direct, candid style (“no‑bleeps honesty”) pairs perfectly with co-host Scott Kaplan.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But what does this mean for Game 2, you wonder? Expect a guy who’s comfortable in chaos—equally ready to drop a sharp insight or leap into the emotional heartbeat of the moment. Sedano, who might seem just like a seat-filler for now, is a seasoned voice with the experience and presence to handle the gravity of the NBA Finals sidelines. Guess fate had to do it this way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But while we’re speaking of fate, what exactly happened to Lisa Salters? If history tells us anything, she’s not one to sit out a game as interesting as this one. Updates coming soon, keep an eye out here!

(This is a developing story…)