Why Is Tyrese Haliburton Called ‘The Moment’? All About the Indiana Pacers Star’s Latest Nickname

It’s not every postseason you see a nickname born in real-time, and stick. But when Tyrese Haliburton drilled a game-winner with 0.3 seconds left in Game 1 vs OKC of the 2025 NBA Finals, he didn’t just steal the win, but may have also stolen the crown for coldest closer in the league. No lead all game, one possession, one shot, and boom: Indiana’s only advantage on the box score came as the buzzer echoed. The Pacers’ first Finals game in 25 years, and Haliburton made sure it ended with a mic drop. “Coach trusts us in those moments to not call timeouts, trusts me in those moments. Guys trust me. And I’m just trying to make a play. So — man — basketball’s fun, man. Winning is fun. That’s a great win for us.”

Now, it seems that trust is paying off with a nickname. They’re calling him “The Moment.” Not “Mr. Clutch.” Not “Big Shot.” Just… The Moment. Because when the lights burn brightest, Haliburton becomes something else entirely. He takes over. And this isn’t some fan-driven nickname trying to force its way onto T-shirts. Nope. Basketball Reference made it official, sliding “The Moment” right under his name like it was meant to be there all along.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Tyrese Haliburton also known as ‘The Moment’? Revealing the reason behind this nickname

Haliburton has more than earned the moniker “The Moment” during Indiana’s Cinderella playoff run. His legendary Game 1 winner over the Oklahoma City Thunder wasn’t even his first postseason buzzer-beater this year. Throughout the 2025 NBA Playoffs, he’s been rewriting late-game scripts with ice in his veins.

In the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Haliburton hit a series-clinching three-pointer over the outstretched arms of Cleveland’s best defender. Then came his wild fadeaway to force overtime against the Knicks, a shot that looked more like a heat check from a video game. He’s playing with that rare, eerie calm that turns tense moments into personal playgrounds.

And it’s not just about one or two highlights. Haliburton has made 12 of 14 attempts (86%) in the clutch during the 2025 NBA Playoffs—defined as game-tying or go-ahead shots in the final two minutes. That’s the best percentage in a single postseason since tracking began in 1996-97. The guy is converting high-pressure possessions into art.

via Imago May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The nickname isn’t just catchy—it’s earned. The league is full of stars who shine in the regular season, but only a handful can bend the playoffs to their will. Haliburton has become one of them, the kind of player whose presence shifts the energy in an arena, whose hands you want on the ball with the clock ticking down. And while the Thunder’s elite defense had every switch mapped and every help defender ready, none of it mattered when Haliburton rose up.

How good has Tyrese Haliburton been in the 2025 NBA Playoffs?

Haliburton has elevated his entire game in these playoffs. Through Indiana’s first 12 playoff games, he’s averaging 18.3 points, 9.6 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game. His shooting splits? 46.5% from the field, 33.3% from three, and 77.5% from the line. He’s also posting a True Shooting percentage of 58.0%, showing elite scoring efficiency even when defenders are glued to him.

He’s also been instrumental in lifting Indiana’s playoff offensive rating to 120.7, among the best in the league. Those are All-Star numbers—but the context makes them MVP-caliber. While Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner have had their moments, it’s Haliburton who’s been the head of the snake.

What makes Haliburton’s rise even more impressive is how seamlessly he’s taken on the burden of late-game leadership. According to Synergy Sports, Haliburton ranks first in isolation scoring efficiency among guards in this year’s playoffs. Whether he’s breaking down switches, pulling up off the dribble, or creating out of pick-and-rolls, there’s been no clean way to stop him.

via Imago Nov 10, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

It’s no surprise, then, that analysts are running out of adjectives. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently called Haliburton’s playoff stretch ” unequivocally having the greatest run of clutch shooting we have seen in the history of the sport.” That’s not hyperbole, it’s backed up by shot charts and jaw-dropping defenders.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even his regular season served as the perfect launching pad for this postseason eruption. According to ESPN, Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 47.3% from the field across 72 games during the 2024–25 campaign. While his scoring numbers may not scream superstar on paper, the engine he provided to Indiana’s high-powered offense was undeniable, and his shooting efficiency, poise, and playmaking were the subtle fuel behind the Pacers’ top-tier attack. The regular season was where he fine-tuned the machine. The playoffs? That’s where he turned the ignition.

More than anything, it’s the confidence that stands out. You can see it in the way Haliburton carries himself—smirking after dagger shots, calling out defensive rotations mid-possession, and delivering passes that thread through the tiniest seams of opposing defenses. He’s playing chess, and the rest of the board is trying to catch up. But that doesn’t mean he’s leaving his teammates out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Talking about them, Haliburton said, “It’s a total team effort. We had so many guys chip in — Obi was huge off the bench, Myles in the fourth, Andrew Nembhard in the fourth. So many guys stepped up, and I’m just really proud of this group. We just had to figure out how to win in so many different ways — all year, the past two years. There’s so many weird, different ways, and we just figured it out. We’re a resilient group. And I’m just really proud of this group.”

So, is Tyrese Haliburton “The Moment”? Absolutely. But he’s also something scarier: a 25-year-old point guard who’s only just getting started. With every shot he hits and every game he controls, he’s turning “The Moment” into something more than a nickname—it’s becoming his brand of basketball. And with Game 2 of the NBA Finals looming, you’d be smart to clear your schedule. Because when the fourth quarter hits, you know who’s coming. It’s The Moment. Again.