Will Bennedict Mathurin & Aaron Nesmith Play Tonight in Game 4 of NBA Finals? Indiana Pacers Injury Report vs OKC Thunder

Ah, the beauty of Game 4. If you’re the Oklahoma City Thunder, there’s a good chance your film room is playing catch-up, and fast. Because just when you thought the Pacers were sticking with the same playoff lineup in Game 4, here come two names that flip the scouting report on its head: Aaron Nesmith and Bennedict Mathurin. Different styles, different roles, but together, they shift the game’s tone. Subtle? Maybe. But in a series this tight, “subtle” can swing a quarter, a momentum shift, or a Finals game.

There’s no mystery here. Aaron Nesmith and Bennedict Mathurin are playing in Game 4 of Pacers vs OKC, both active and healthy. No warmup limbo or last-minute designations. Just two fully cleared impact players who never left the picture, but whose return to rhythm may change the one OKC’s been trying to control.

The rest of the injury report, if you’re wondering, remains unchanged. Isaiah Jackson and Jarace Walker are still sidelined for the Pacers, while OKC remains without Nikola Topić. But that hardly takes away from the main takeaway tonight. Indiana’s rotation just got sharper, faster, and a whole lot tougher to scout.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But what exactly does that change look like? That’s where things get interesting. Because what these two bring is depth and disruption. Defensive wrinkles, scoring bursts, matchup headaches… you know it. The ripple effect of having both on the floor will be felt on both sides of the ball, and that’s a no-brainer.

AD

What does Aaron Nesmith’s availability mean for both NBA Finals teams?

Aaron Nesmith has quietly turned into one of the Pacers’ most trusted Swiss Army knives. The numbers won’t scream at you, 10.3 points per game in the Finals on 47.1% shooting, but it’s the dirty work that matters. He’s often guarding the opposing team’s top perimeter scorer, digging into ball-handlers, and making timely rotations. And against a team like OKC, that’s helpful, sure, but it’s also necessary.

Nesmith will likely be matched up with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on key possessions, or at the very least, be tasked with handling some of the Thunder’s perimeter flare. In Game 3, Indiana’s defensive success was rooted in physicality and commitment to switching… and Nesmith thrives in both. But his value doesn’t end there. His corner three has become a pressure release valve for the Pacers’ offense. When Haliburton drives, Nesmith spaces. When Siakam draws a double, Nesmith slides into shooting windows. He’s not a star, but he amplifies the stars.

Though for OKC, that’s a problem. Aaron Nesmith’s defense limits their ability to hunt mismatches, and his improved off-ball movement makes help-side defense a gamble. He forces attention. And in these Finals, attention equals fatigue. Now you connect the dots for yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What does Bennedict Mathurin’s availability mean for both NBA Finals teams?

Now let’s talk about the wildcard. Bennedict Mathurin is the kind of player who doesn’t ease into playoff moments. No. He is the kind of player who detonates in them. His shot selection is fearless, his first step deadly, and his energy contagious. Mathurin may be coming off the bench, but don’t let that fool you. He’s averaging 11.2 points this postseason along with 2.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.3 steals.

Mathurin’s return to action tonight gives Indiana something it’s desperately needed against OKC’s defense, that being, rim pressure. While Haliburton can dissect a defense with pace and passing, Mathurin drives with force. He collapses weakside help, puts pressure on bigs, and generates contact at a rate few young guards can match. And if OKC decides to go small? That’s a green light for Mathurin to attack mismatches all night long.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From the Thunder’s perspective, Mathurin demands constant help, which opens the floor for Indy’s shooters. He’s also not afraid of the moment, and that confidence has a way of infecting the entire unit. The Pacers’ bench feeds off his swagger, and when he’s rolling, Indiana’s offense jumps a level. Feels like a match made in basketball heaven.

Both Aaron Nesmith and Mathurin playing is good news for Rick Carlisle, but more than that, it’s a strategic headache for Mark Daigneault. It stretches OKC’s defense, forces extra rotations, and limits the Thunder’s ability to dictate pace and matchups. In a series where possessions are gold, Indiana just cashed in two big ones. And we’re all here for it!