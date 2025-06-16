Will Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso Play Tonight in Game 5 of NBA Finals? OKC Thunder Injury Report vs Pacers

Game 5. Series tied. All eyes on OKC. The tension tonight? You could slice it with a credit card. The Thunder faithful are holding their breath. Fans pacing around Paycom Center, some checking their phones like it’s life or death. Because yeah, Game 5 might just swing the entire Finals, and the question on everyone’s mind? Will the Thunder’s prized unicorn and their newest defensive anchor be suiting up?

Now look, it’s not like Oklahoma City hasn’t been here before. But the Finals are different. And so much hinges on this one night: momentum, legacy, maybe even a ring. So when whispers started flying around about a few key names being questionable? The fanbase freaked. Totally fair. It’s Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso we’re talkin’ about. These guys matter.

Well, breathe easy, OKC. According to the latest ESPN injury report, both Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso are expected to play tonight in Game 5. That’s right; strap in, they’re good to go. But there is one name you won’t see out there: Nikola Topić. The rookie guard, who’s been battling a nagging knee issue, was spotted doing some light shooting earlier this week. But it’s not enough; he’s officially listed as out for tonight. USA Today’s Clemente Almanza confirmed it. so no surprises there. Still, his absence slightly tightens the rotation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago December 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (left) and guard Alex Caruso (right) sit during practice prior to the Emirates NBA Cup semi-finals at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

AD

Holmgren’s been a revelation this season. The 7-foot-1 stretch big has put up 15 points, 8 boards, and 2 assists a night while shooting a smooth 49% from the field, as a rookie! And let’s not forget his shot-altering presence in the paint. As for Caruso? The numbers don’t scream, but his impact does. With 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and a 44.6 FG%, he’s a steadying force; a player who throws his body on the floor, hits timely threes, and guards like his life depends on it. Honestly, Caruso’s the kind of guy who makes winning plays when the scoreboard’s tight and time’s running out.

So yeah, having those two in uniform tonight? Huge. Monumental. Thunder fans should be fist-pumping right now. Because with Chet stretching the floor and protecting the rim, and Caruso hounding the Pacers’ guards like a mosquito with purpose, OKC’s got their edge back. Of course, Topic being out isn’t ideal, but with the stakes this high, it’s all hands on deck. And thankfully, two of the biggest hands are ready to go. Now the attention turns. Because while the Thunder regroup at home, the Pacers? Well, let’s just say they’ve been here before.

Pacers know the drill as Finals head back to OKC

Let’s be real. Indiana’s not scared of a loud building. If anything, they seem to feed off it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This Pacers squad? Road warriors. They’re 7-3 away from home this postseason, and that’s not a stat you toss out casually. That’s the kind of gritty, in-your-face resilience you just don’t see in young teams anymore. They’ve walked into Cleveland, Milwaukee, and twice into Madison Square Garden, and left with wins. Just last week, they stole Game 1 of the Finals in this very building, thanks to Haliburton’s cold-blooded final-second dagger. That shot? Still bouncing around Thunder fans’ nightmares.

And you know what makes them even scarier? The belief. Myles Turner put it perfectly: “It’s a hostile environment… but this is what you dream of.” These guys don’t flinch. They want the noise. They want the crowd against them. They’ve shown time and again that pressure sharpens their edge instead of dulling it.

But let’s not forget; the Thunder have pride, too. That loss in Game 1? That stung. And tonight? That arena’s going to sound like a jet engine. OKC knows what’s at stake, and with Holmgren and Caruso back, they’ve got the full firepower to push back.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This one’s going to be a war.

Tip-off: 8:30 PM ET. Brace yourself.