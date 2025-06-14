With ESPN Job at Risk, Doris Burke Is Gaining Major Support From Pacers Community at Game 4

There’s one thing louder than the crowd in Indiana right now… Doris Burke’s mic — and no, it’s not her usual hot-take theatrics stirring the pot this time. If you thought the ESPN vet was going to quietly ride off into the Finals sunset, think again. Because in Game 4, with her ESPN seat getting wobblier by the minute, Burke did something even more powerful than a viral quote. She said what the Pacers crowd was already screaming.

Obi Toppin took a hard shot to the head from Lu Dort on a full-throttle drive to the rim. The refs hesitated. The replays spun. And that’s when Doris dug in like she had something to prove, because, well… maybe she did.

“We know it’s a foul. That’s windup, impact, follow through, and contact to the head,” she said. “If the last one was in fact a flagrant, how is this not a flagrant?” Richard Jefferson jumped in, but Doris cut through cleaner. “In my opinion, you want to get your money’s worth. And that wasn’t your money’s worth on a flagrant.” That was sharp.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

And not just that, one play earlier, she’d already had the crowd on her side, “Think about the blocks Turner had to preserve the last game. I don’t know about this. I don’t love that.I gotta be honest with you.” To which, her colleague replied, “And I think the entire crowd agrees with you, Doris. I think the entire crowd does. And they’re very objective. Never biased. Toppin and Shepard will both come in.” But who validated her commentary the most this time? The ever-so or well, not-so-loving crowd. The Pacers faithful were seen chanting “Ref you suck,” in Gainbridge Fieldhouse like their lives depended on it.

Was it force? Was it frustration? As Burke later echoed Rick Carlisle’s words from earlier that day, “The adjustments game to game now, it’s all about level of force, not necessarily strategy”, you couldn’t help but wonder… was she talking about the court, or the commentary booth? Because, don’t forget the context that Burke has been under the microscope all postseason long with Tim Legeler in line to replace her.

No filter vs Doris Burke

Her Finals commentary stint with Mike Breen and Richard Jefferson has come under scrutiny for a lack of chemistry. She’s been at the center of online debates, especially after a clunky WWII analogy in the Western Conference Finals and calling Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a “free-throw merchant,” which made the internet spiral. Jefferson hasn’t helped the booth either, with missteps like a hot mic moment and fumbles during key analysis.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; ESPN commentator Doris Burke looks on before game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Now, whispers are swirling. ESPN’s broadcast team may be due for yet another shakeup. Because make no mistake, ESPN’s Finals crew hasn’t felt this up-in-the-air in years. Just last season, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson were laid off during major cost cuts. Doc Rivers briefly stepped in before bolting to coach the Bucks. JJ Redick replaced him, only to leave for the Lakers’ head coaching job. ESPN’s bench? Thin. Jay Bilas, better known for college hoops, even called an NBA playoff game. Now it’s Burke and RJ holding the mic… but for how long?

For now, Doris has the Pacers faithful in her corner. Whether that’s enough to hold off the behind-the-scenes shakeup? Time will tell. But in Game 4, at least, she was more than just a broadcaster. She was part of the fight, rightly so.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad