5 Players Lakers Must Consider in 2025 NBA Free Agency Amid LeBron James Decision

Before Rob Pelinka traded Anthony Davis to Dallas, he publicly exposed Lakers’ glaring weakness, “I think we need another big. I feel like I’ve always been at my best when I’ve been a four and having a big out there.” Due to the LA team’s lack of size, AD was forced to steer away from his preferred forward position and play as a Center. Instead of hearing his plea, The Brow was shown the door to bring in Luka Doncic. But Lakers’ problem remained unsolved.

Following their second straight first-round exit, many hoped Pelinka would take care of the size issue by bringing in a young Center on draft night. The GM even traded up ten picks in the second round, reportedly aiming to select Creighton’s promising big man Ryan Kalkbrenner. But the plan backfired as Hornets picked him at number 34 before Lakers even got a chance. With no other elite Center available, Pelinka used his pick to pull off a trade with the Timberwolves, adding Arkansas guard Adou Thiero. Although a solid young star, Thiero’s addition left LA’s size problem unattended yet again. Now, free agency seems like Pelinka’s only remaining option to fix this dilemma.

Per The Athletic’s Dan Woike, “Pelinka said the Lakers have been ‘super active’ in calls as they ‘turn over every stone’ in hunt for C (Center). Focus turns from draft to free agency ‘and we won’t rest until we get it right.’” With this vision, here are five free agents the GM could target in the coming days:

Al Horford

Ironically, Lakers’ biggest rivals might have the solution to their problem. Well, it’s clear that Celtics are in the process of shedding massive salary knowing that Jayson Tatum will miss majority of next season recovering from his Achilles injury. The franchise has already parted ways with Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Luke Kornet within a span of days. And Al Horford could be next. After finishing his two-year $19.5 million contract, the veteran center has entered unrestricted free agency. He would be a perfect addition to the Lakers roster.

Despite being 39-years-old, Al continues to play at a high level and remains fairly healthy. Last season, he averaged 9 points and over six rebounds in sixty appearances. Moreover, he has proven playoff experience, which Pelinka would be looking for amid the team’s title pursuit. There are even reports of Warriors targeting Horford this summer because they too lack an elite big. So, adding him would kill two birds with one stone for LA, solving their size issue while taking a potential target away from their Bay Area rivals.

Deandre Ayton

Although a solid option, age could be an issue while signing Horford as he is in the tail end of his career. In that case, Deandre Ayton seems like a more fitting choice. Initially unavailable in the market, the former number 1 pick made a surprise entry in free agency after finalizing a buyout with the Blazers. Frankly, Ayton has been unable to play at a high level since his departure from Phoenix, but that could be because he was playing for a mediocre Blazers team.

Despite that, he averaged 14.4 points and over ten rebounds last season, showing occasional glimpses of greatness. Well, Deandre played his career’s best basketball in Phoenix alongside Chris Paul. During his final season with the Suns, he averaged 18 points and ten rebounds. Clearly, playing alongside an elite playmaker brings out the best in him. So, teaming Ayton up with Luka and LeBron would be the perfect scenario to unleash his maximum potential.

An added bonus is that Luka and Ayton are managed by the same agent, Bill Duffy. The only problem that could arise is his massive salary, which was supposed to be $35.5 million before the Portland buyout. Only $19.7 million below the first apron, Pelinka might have to part ways with a few key players to make room for Ayton’s salary. But it might be worth the risk if he can help them reach the Finals like he did with the Suns four years ago.

Kai Jones

Another potential candidate and a more controversial name on this list is Kai Jones. Of course, his career has been a roller coaster so far and one filled with a lot of drama. It started during his time in Charlotte as he claimed to be a better player than his teammate LaMelo Ball. Then, Kai took things a step further by claiming that he could beat LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Shaquille O’Neal in their prime.

While everyone loves a confident young player, there is a thin line between confidence and delusion. And Jones definitely crossed it with his controversial claims. But that was two years ago. Recently, the 6’11 Center has looked more focused on his job and stayed away from unnecessary trouble. He recently had a stellar run in Dallas, averaging a career-high 11.4 points and nearly seven rebounds. Lakers could use that kind of production on their team.

Sure, Jones and LeBron playing on the same team could be an issue due to their controversial history, but the young Center is a potential target for Pelinka if he can keep his emotions in check.

Larry Nance Jr.

Going from a player who claimed to be better than LeBron to one who was his teammate for a brief period, Larry Nance Jr. is also a must consider player for the Lakers. Although not a star, Nance has been a reliable backup Center throughout his career. Even during his brief stint with LeBron in Cleveland, he averaged 8.9 points and seven rebounds. Clearly, they fit well together. Even this season, Nance averaged 8.5 points and over four rebounds in Atlanta.

Following the expiration of his two-year $21.5 million contract, Larry has entered unrestricted free agency, making him the perfect target for Pelinka. With him, there will not be a financial dilemma because of his low contract value compared to Ayton. Moreover, Nance is a high flyer, perfect for catching lobs from Luka and LeBron.

De’Anthony Melton

The four aforementioned targets come with the sole purpose of solving Lakers’ size problem. However, the only guard on this list might be too good to avoid for Pelinka. Yes, De’Anthony Melton has reportedly been linked to the LA franchise as there seems to be “strong mutual interest” between both parties.

Well, Melton had a solid start to his Warriors tenure last season, averaging 10.3 points in six appearances. But a sudden ACL tear put an end to his season and sidelined him indefinitely. Despite his lingering injury woes, Melton is a consistent 10+ points scorer with decent three-point efficiency. His $12.8 million salary for last season can easily be matched by the Lakers if they wish to acquire the 27-year-old guard. Plus, that price could go lower considering his recent injury woes, making Melton a steal if he can stay healthy throughout the season.

With the Free Agency Moratorium period underway, Pelinka has already made one significant move. He added 6’8 forward Jake LaRavia on a two-year $12 million deal. That was using a portion of their $14.1 million mid-level exception, courtesy of Dorian Finney-Smith signing with the Rockets. As of now, the Lakers have $8.3 million MLE remaining, which they could use to add one of the five mentioned prospects. Amid this search, they also have the LeBron dilemma to figure out.

The LeBron James dilemma

Obviously, majority of Pelinka’s offseason decisions will depend on LeBron’s future in LA. After exercising his $52.6 million player option for next season, speculations are that the he could demand a trade in the coming weeks to join a title contending team. Meanwhile, veteran insider Chris Haynes revealed that during a private conversation with LeBron’s agent Rich Paul, he confirmed, “LeBron James has not requested a trade. LeBron James did not ask for an extension.”

Moreover, the four-time champ believes despite being 40 years of age, he can still produce at a high level. “He wants to be prioritized as well alongside the young curve that they’re trying to do… That’s the interesting conundrum that the Lakers have but as of right now, NO, LeBron has not sought to go elsewhere.” Haynes added. While LeBron’s priority is to win another title, Pelinka is divided between the “win-now” vision and building for the future. So, it will be interesting to see what the GM decides to do next now that five potential options have been laid out for him amid this heated free agency. Who do you think is the best fit for the Lakers?