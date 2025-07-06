4x Warriors Champ Claims Steve Kerr Left Him Frustrated Several Times in Emotional Farewell Letter

What comes to mind when you think of the Warriors’ success over the past decade? Steph’s threes? Klay’s clutch shots? Draymond’s never-give-up attitude? Behind all that flash was Kevon Looney, the guy doing the dirty work without needing the spotlight. Over ten seasons and 599 games, he became the Warriors’ backbone. He wasn’t the loudest or the most talked about, but his impact was felt every time he grabbed a tough rebound or set a hard screen. Remember his 22 boards against Memphis? Or 21 in that huge Game 7 against the Kings? Losing him isn’t just a roster move; it’s the end of something special.

So, what happens now that Looney is off to the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year, $16 million deal? It’s a fair question. While Steph and Klay provided the highlight reels, Looney handled the stuff that doesn’t always show up on stat sheets. His absence leaves a leadership void and a massive gap in rebounding.

Reports suggest Golden State might pursue veteran big man Al Horford to fill that role, but replacing Looney’s heart won’t be easy. As ESPN’s Marc Spears put it, “He’s kind of the hard hat guy for the Warriors. Done everything they’ve asked him to do.”

Recently, Looney shared his thoughts in a heartfelt essay through The Players’ Tribune. His words weren’t just a goodbye; they were a tribute. He spoke about the battles, the setbacks, and the support he received from the people around him. “With Steve, especially, the confidence he instilled in me by speaking on my behalf and letting people know that he and the team valued me … that was massive,” Looney wrote. He recalled how Coach Kerr believed in him even during his toughest stretches, helping him find belief in himself when the path wasn’t clear.

Moreover, he even took to Twitter to share words of gratitude. He wrote, “10 years in the Bay changed my life. Thank you, Dub Nation. @PlayersTribune.” But what stood out most from his Tribune tribute was his honesty. He even revealed how he would get frustrated, “Getting benched. Guys getting drafted and taking your minutes. Lineup changes. Falling out of the rotation sometimes… So, yeah, sure, if I’m being honest, I got frustrated sometimes, or was feeling bad, but … I’d just keep all that at home,” he shared.

So despite feeling indignant with those decisions from Kerr, he kept giving it his all. That quiet resilience helped him earn a new identity in the locker room: a leader. “To eventually get to a place where Steve viewed me as a leader… that probably means even more to me than what I’ve done on the court,” he said. For Looney, the legacy isn’t just about rings. It’s about being remembered as someone who made life better for everyone around him.

