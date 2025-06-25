Fred VanVleet Gives $14.1M Boost to Rockets Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Proposals

The Houston Rockets just pulled off some serious financial wizardry, and the rest of the NBA might want to take notes. While most teams are sweating over salary cap restrictions, Houston’s front office is out here playing 4D chess with their roster moves. Something big is brewing in Texas, and it’s not just the summer heat.

Behind closed doors, the Rockets have been working on a masterplan that could change everything. They’ve already shocked the league by landing Kevin Durant, but don’t think for a second they’re done making moves. There’s a method to their madness, and it all starts with one savvy contract decision that just opened up a world of possibilities.

The bombshell dropped when NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted that Fred VanVleet is staying in Houston – but not how anyone expected. Instead of picking up his $44.9 million team option, the Rockets worked out a new two-year, $50 million deal with a player option. As salary cap guru Keith Smith pointed out, this clever move gives Houston access to the full $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception. That’s serious spending money in today’s tight NBA market, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

But here’s where it gets really interesting. While VanVleet’s new deal helps Houston now, it might also be setting the stage for something much bigger down the road. NBA analyst Nick Wright floated a wild scenario where the Rockets could still pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo, even after getting Durant. The proposed package? VanVleet, rookie Reed Sheppard, and a jaw-dropping five first-round picks. As Wright put it: “It’s not like by going for Durant, they punted on any chance at Giannis.” The math checks out – Houston kept just enough assets to stay in the superstar hunt while building a contender today.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 15, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) reacts in the first quarter during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Rockets are playing the long game better than anyone right now. They’ve got Durant, they’ve got flexibility, and they’ve got their eyes on the prize. Whether Giannis actually becomes available or not, one thing’s clear – Houston isn’t done shaking up the NBA landscape. And with $14.1 million suddenly burning a hole in their pocket, this summer just got a whole lot more interesting in Space City..

And just as the dust was starting to settle after the KD blockbuster, our beloved Greek Freak lit it right back up! Just wait till you see what Giannis had to say.

Giannis Drops Cryptic Message After KD Trade

If NBA Twitter had a king of cryptic tweets, Giannis Antetokounmpo would be wearing the crown. The Bucks superstar sent fans into a frenzy with a simple two-word reaction to Kevin Durant’s move to Houston: “Oh oh.” That’s it. That’s the tweet. But in Giannis-speak, those two letters spoke volumes.

via Imago Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Greek Freak knows all about trade rumors – he’s been at the center of them for months. Despite averaging 30.4 points and 11.9 rebounds last season, Giannis watched his Bucks struggle mightily. With Damian Lillard’s future uncertain and Milwaukee’s roster looking shaky, that “Oh oh” might have been less about KD and more about his own situation. Fans immediately flooded the replies begging him to join forces with Durant in Houston.

Here’s where it gets interesting: Houston’s front office has carefully positioned themselves as Giannis’ best escape route if he wants out. They kept their young core intact while adding Durant, preserved future draft picks, and now – thanks to VanVleet’s restructured deal – have $14.1 million to play with. As one analyst put it: “They have the flexibility still on some of the assets to make a second move.” Translation: if Giannis drops more than just cryptic tweets this offseason, Houston will be first in line with an offer sheet.

The Bucks insist their superstar isn’t going anywhere. But in today’s NBA, where superstars change teams faster than sneaker colorways, that “Oh oh” might be the first domino to fall in the next blockbuster trade saga. And if it does, Houston’s front office just proved they’ve got the smarts – and now the salary space – to make it happen.